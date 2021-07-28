Banijay France Buys French Music Entertainment Production Company DMLS TV

Banijay France has acquired French music entertainment producer DMLS TV as it expands its local footprint.

DMLS TV has access to some of France’s top artists and musical entertainment shows, such as “La Chanson Secrète” (The Secret Song), “La Chanson Challenge” (The Celebrity Song Challenge) and “Duos Mystères” (Mystery Duets).

The company set up some 20 years ago and still led by duo Anne Marcassus and Mathieu Vergne are also volunteer executive producers of annual ratings smash charity event, “Les Enfoirés,” featuring top French talent. The DMLS duo will now report to Banijay France country CEO François de Brugada (pictured).

“As we continue to widen our offering in France and cement our stronghold in the market, DMLS TV is the perfect addition,” said De Brugada, who added: “Aligned in our commitment to high-quality, unscripted hits, Anne and Mathieu further bolster our entertainment and music catalogue and I’ve no doubt their titles have the capacity to travel the group worldwide.”

Anne Marcassus and Mathieu Vergne said: “As part of this partnership, we are looking forward to enjoying access to the business’ extensive catalogue, to provide solutions to all our broadcast and streaming partners. This is also a wonderful opportunity for DMLS TV’s titles to travel the world.”

For Banijay France the DMLS TV acquisition boosts the group’s content offering in the region which includes “Koh Lanta” (“Survivor”) from ALP, “Fort Boyard” from ALP, and “Les Marseillais” (Party Workers) from Banijay Productions France, and takes its labels to a total of 11 independent and complementary companies, comprising Adventure Line Productions, Endemol France, Shine Fiction and Marathon Studio.