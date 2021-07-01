Bang Si-hyuk Steps Down as CEO of BTS Powerhouse HYBE

Bang Si-hyuk is stepping down from his role as CEO of HYBE (formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment) as a part of a major restructuring of leadership at the company that launched BTS, one of the biggest groups in the world.

Bang will now focus on his roles as chairman of the board of directors, where he will still be involved in decision-making about the company’s core businesses, according to a HYBE statement Thursday. Dubbed “Hitman” for his long track record in churning out top bops, he will also continue on as a music producer.

New CEO is Park Ji-won, who joined HYBE just last May, will step into Bang’s shoes. He will focus on “systematizing the broader organization in line with the company’s rapid growth,” as well as oversee strategy and operations.

The company’s U.S. operations will be led by HYBE America CEO (Lenzo) Yoon Seok-jun and Scooter Braun, respectively. Coming just weeks after Braun sold his management company to HYBE, the move suggests a larger strategy.

More to come …