Bandsintown Introduces ‘Plus’ Subscription Service for Streaming Concerts From Indie Acts

The live music web hub Bandsintown is introducing a streaming concert subscription service, Bandsintwon Plus, that will offer shows from independent artists like Phoebe Bridgers, Jeff Tweedy, Soccer Mommy, Joe Bonamassa, Fleet Foxes and Mt. Joy for a flat $9.99 monthly fee.

The “all access pass” for Bandsintown Plus promises more than 25 concerts a month.

The coming show by Adrianne Lenker is touted as her first solo livestream outside of the Big Thief band she also fronts. The concert by Wilco’s Tweedy will be a full-band show followed by a fan Q&A. Other artists set for livestreams on the new service include Chromeo, Rodrgio y Gabriela, Flying Lotus, Little Dragon, Tycho, Local Natives, Scarypoolparty, Empress Of, Omar Apollo and Tory y Moi. All these promised artists are on the lineup just for January and February.

“For the past year, we’ve been hungry for live shows and for a chance to support the artists we love,” Fabrice Sergent, managing partner of Bandsintown, said in a statement. “Bandsintown Plus is an opportunity to break the barriers of cost and location that have historically hindered live music experiences. … Touring artists have been economically ravaged by Covid-19’s restrictions,” added Sargent, who said the new service is “a chance to help innovate the industry, creating new sources of revenue for artists, while deepening connections with their fans.”

Bandsintown lineup

Bandsintown is emphasizing the lineup is “meticulously curated” with “an eclectic mix of emerging artists at the leading cusp of culture as well as established pioneers in the industry.” Fan Q&As have only been announced with Tweedy and Apollo in the initial lineup rollout, but the service says conversations with artists will be a regular part of Bandsintown Plus.

The new service is already available for signup here.

Bandsintown claims a monthly reach of 220 million music fans, 60 million of whom are registered, with 540,00 artists registered to connect with listeners via the service. It has its own Twitch channel, Bandsintown Live, which Pollstar registered as one of the top t0 music livestream channels in the U.S. last year. The The free Twitch channel has streamed shows by more than 900 artists.