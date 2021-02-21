Watch Bad Bunny and Rosalia Sizzle on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Two of Latin music’s biggest young stars, Bad Bunny and Rosalia, teamed up for a steamy duet on their song “La Noche de Anoche,” on “Saturday Night Live” on Feb 20. Rosalia’s appearance was rumored but unannounced, and while the two are not known to be an item, they nuzzled intimately while performing the song, moving their faces closer and closer together as it ended, almost kissing — but then pulling away and laughing, like a pair of friends putting on an act.

For his second performance, Bad Bunny performed “Te Deseo lo Mejor” solo atop an illuminated staircase. The song is from El Último Tour del Mundo, one of the Puerto Rican superstar’s three albums released in 2020.

However, the show made ample use of its musical guest. Bad Bunny appeared as a talking plant in a hilarious sketch featuring Ego Nwodim and Pete Davidson about lockdown cabin-fever centered on an original hip-hop song called “Loco,” and later in another sketch spoofing the sea-shanty trend on TikTok. Watch them all below.

Music was at the center of many elements of Saturday’s episode, as it opened with a much buzzed-about sketch featuring Chloe Fineman’s latest stellar impersonation — this time as Britney Spears hosting a talk show where recent controversial characters such as Texas Senator Ted Cruz and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo apologize for their recent widely publicized transgressions. Later, a sketch starring host Regé-Jean Page found much of the show’s male cast bonding over Olivia Rodrigo’s smash “Drivers License” and the ballad’s supposed power to rend the hearts of even hardened barflies.







