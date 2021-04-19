Bad Bunny’s ‘El Último Tour del Mundo’ Is the Fastest-Selling Tour Since 2018

While the feat is obviously affected by the pandemic, Bad Bunny’s “El Último Tour del Mundo 2022” has become the fastest-selling tour on Ticketmaster since 2018.

According to Ticketmaster and Cardenas Marketing Network (CMN), Bad Bunny’s pre-sale date on April 15 now ranks as the top sales date for any tour on Ticketmaster since 2018, making the tour the highest-selling post-pandemic event to date. According to projections from Billboard, the tour is expected to gross anywhere from $63 million to $84 million.

“One thing is clear: the world wants to see Bad Bunny live on stage,” Mark Yovich, president of Ticketmaster, said in a statement. “The demand for his tour has smashed multiple records, with one of the most active onsale periods in Ticketmaster’s history. Ticketmaster is honored to get fans one step closer to live with tickets to see this global breakthrough artist.”

On El Último Tour del Mundo 2022, Bad Bunny will hit 35 cities across North America, beginning February 9, 2022 at the Ball Arena in Denver. Due to popular demand, 10 additional dates were added during the pre-sale period, including three sold out dates in Miami, Los Angeles, Chicago and the New York/New Jersey area, as well as two sold out dates in Dallas, Houston, Orlando and San Jose.

Bad Bunny released three albums in 2020, including “YHLQMDLG,” “Las Que No Iban A Salir” and the aptly titled “El Último Tour del Mundo.” His upcoming tour will mark the first time the global music superstar will bring many of his recent hits to life.

He was also honored with Variety‘s Hitmakers Achievement in International Music Award last December.

Bad Bunny made news last week for winning big at the 2021 Latin American Music Awards, taking home the awards in the following categories: Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (“YHLQMDLG”), Favorite Artist – Male, Favorite Artist – Urban, Favorite Album – Urban (“Las Que No Iban A Salir”).