AXS TV’s Music Series ‘The Top Ten Revealed’ and ‘A Year In Music’ to Return in May

AXS TV announced that the music-themed series “The Top Ten Revealed” and “A Year In Music” will each return for their fourth seasons on May 9.

“The Top Ten Revealed” will kick off the night at 8 p.m. ET/5 PT, immediately followed by “A Year In Music” at 8:30 p.m ET.

Hosted and executive produced by Katie Daryl, the acclaimed countdown series “The Top Ten Revealed” is back with 12 new episodes featuring a rotating panel of icons and experts weighing in on the best artists, albums and songs in a variety of categories.

Panelists including KISS frontman Paul Stanley (pictured above), “Full House” star Jodie Sweetin and Variety music critic Chris Willman will breakdown the best “Smokin’ ‘Hot’ Songs For Summer,” “Motown All Stars,” “Artists Gone Solo” and more. Season 4 of “The Top Ten Revealed” will also feature singer-songwriter James Durbin, Grammy-winning artist Macy Gray, Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, comedian Margaret Cho, Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean, Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach and video DJ Matt Pinfield.

“A Year In Music” also returns with 12 new episodes profiling landmark musical eras such as 1967, 1987, 2000, 2015 and more. Hosted by Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale (pictured above), the series explores music’s most definitive years by looking at each era’s most influential albums, biggest bands and monumental breakthroughs, all through the lens of the political and social happenings of the time.

The series kicks off with an episode centered around 1982, when Michael Jackson released his groundbreaking album “Thriller” accompanied by the title track’s iconic music video, followed by an episode focused on 2012, marked by the rise of One Direction and the tragic death of Whitney Houston.