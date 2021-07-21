AXS TV Sets Music Memorabilia-Themed Show ‘Rock My Collection’ for August (EXCLUSIVE)

Music memorabilia collectors finally have a TV show to justify their obsession, or at least reassure them they’re hardly alone in their mania. AXS TV will premiere “Rock My Collection,” a new series co-hosted by Ahmet Zappa and appraiser Stephen Braitman, on August 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 PT.

Zappa and Braitman will be joined by guest showing off their most prized artifacts, which include everything from a zombie costume from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video to Tom Petty’s scooter to love letters written by Axl Rose to an exceptionally rare Charley Patton record.

Celebrity guests as well as collector civilians will appear on the series, with Alice Cooper, Todd Rundgren, Linda Perry, Gavin Rossdale, Nancy Wilson and Korn guitarist James “Munkey” Shaffer set to share some of their own collectible stories and sign items on the air that will be put up for bidding.

Other items featured, along with their owners, in the initial run of episodes include Stevie Nicks’ lipstick-smudged microphone from the “Rumours” tour, a Yoko Ono poetry book signed by both her and John Lennon on the day he died, Brian Wilson’s driver’s license, and items that once belonged to or were used by members of Nirvana and Metallica.

The free-wheeling tone of the show is evident in this newly released teaser, which shows the host interacting with Rossdale, former USA Today music writer (and inveterate collector) Brian Mansfield, and others:

Field trips outside the studio will include visits to the Grammy Museum, the decades-standing Silverlake collectibles shop Rockaway Records, and the Frank Zappa estate, as overseen by his son, co-host Ahmet.

Braitman represents MusicAppraisals.com and specializes in working with artists or their estates.

“Collecting memorabilia is often an emotional experience for fans and a way for them to connect with their musical heroes on a much greater level,” Zappa said in a statement. “Some of the collectors’ priceless pieces on the show are truly moments of rock ‘n’ roll history that you can hold in your hand. They have the power to teleport appreciators back in time with an all access pass, right into the lives and careers of some of the worlds most legendary musicians. Each piece has a tale to tell, and I’m excited to be joining forces with AXS TV to discover how these rare items became part of their current owners collection and unearth the stories behind these rocking artifacts for everyone to enjoy.”

After Braitman does an on-air appraisal of the items, collectors have the option of keeping them or putting them up for auction. Bidding will be handled by the online auction house Gotta Have Rock And Roll.

Proceeds from the celebrity items being signed on the show will go to the National Independent Venues Foundation (NIVF), benefiting clubs and small theaters that have been hard-hit by COVID closures.

“It’s a real privilege to be able to get up close and personal with these items, many of whom have played important roles in the legacies of some of music’s biggest names,” said Braitman. “It’s also great to share in the passion and excitement of these fellow music enthusiasts, and help give them a more complete picture of the items they possess.”

The series is being produced by Critical Content. Jenny Daly, Tom Forman, R. Greg Johnston Matt Pickel and Zappa are executive producers.

Said Sarah Weidman, head of original programming, development and multi-platform content for AXS TV, “Ahmet and Stephen are true music lovers with extensive knowledge of music history and memorabilia. Their undeniable chemistry and personable charm adds a fresh and fun perspective. Additionally, AXS TV is excited to partner with Gotta Have Rock And Roll, to give viewers a chance to take some of these incredible pieces home to add to, or even start, collections of their own.”