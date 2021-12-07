Atlantic Records Strikes Joint Venture With Assemble Sound (EXCLUSIVE)

Atlantic Records has announced a new artist development partnership and joint venture label deal with Detroit-based independent music company Assemble Sound. According to the announcement, the deal will give Atlantic ears on the ground in the Motor City, while Assemble Sound will serve as an external partner that has an established team and facilities to discover and develop artists from the earliest stages of their careers.

In 2015, Assemble Sound purchased the shell of a vacant church in Detroit and turned it into a music compound with four recording studios, which evolved into its annual Studio Residency program. Artists who have benefited from it include Yoshi Flower and Jax Anderson, who signed with Interscope and Neon Gold respectively, as well as Whiterosemoxie (300 Entertainment) and Sam Austins (Atlantic), who Assemble now manages.

Assemble co-founder and GM Garret Koehler says, “Our work has always been anchored in giving artists access to a collaborative creative space. It’s a simple idea, but when you introduce the right intention and involve the right people, the simplest ideas can be transformative. Our partnership with Atlantic allows us to stay focused on our work knowing that we’ll have the ability to scale it’s impact alongside a world class team with a proven track record of putting Detroit acts on the global stage.”

Atlantic Chairman & CEO Craig Kallman and Chairman & COO Julie Greenwald said, “Garret and the team at Assemble have created a unique, extraordinarily fertile environment for emerging talent. By combining free studio space and artist development resources with a yearly residency program for gifted artists, songwriters, and producers, they’ve created a fantastic place where collaboration is natural and inspiring. The proof is in their amazing track record in nurturing brilliant artists who have landed major label deals.”

The company funded its efforts by creating a sync and supervision department, led by co-founder and music supervisor Nicole Churchill, that has placed songs with clients ranging from Hulu and ESPN to Apple and HBO. It has since expanded into management, marketing, and a boutique record label run by head of marketing, Shack Shackelford and head of music, Seth Anderson.

