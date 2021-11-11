Ninth ‘Astroworld’ Victim Dies From Injuries Sustained at Festival

Bharti Shahani, a 22-year-old senior at Texas A&M University, died on Wednesday night from injuries she sustained at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival, her family’s lawyer confirmed to the Associated Press.

“Bharti was a shining star in the community,” attorney James Lassiter said during a press conference, according to the AP. “She was a sister, a daughter, a high-achieving college student about to graduate from Texas A&M University with high, high grades.”

Shahani is the ninth person to die as the result of a crowd surge during Scott’s performance on Friday night. Hundreds more were injured, including a 9-year-old boy whose family has filed a lawsuit against Scott and concert promoter Live Nation.

According to the AP, Shahani was studying electronics systems engineering. “What happened to her? I want my baby back. I’m empty here,” Shahani’s mother, Karishma Shahani, said during the news conference while pointing to her heart, as the AP reported.

Shahani’s sister, Namrata Shahani, had started a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical expenses. “Bharti is the light of our lives and we are all praying for her full and speedy recovery,” Namrata Shahani wrote in the page’s description. “We greatly appreciate any donations and ask that everyone keep Bharti and our family in their prayers during this difficult time.”

The other eight victims of the tragedy ranged in age from 14 to 27 and included a dancer, an aspiring border agent, a student athlete, a computer programming student, a district manager at AT&T, a marketer and a pair of best friends.

Scott has pledged to cover funeral costs for the victims, as well as refund all festival goers.