Astroworld Festival Deaths Included Two Children, Ages 14 and 16

A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were among the eight people who died at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston on Friday night, the city’s mayor said.

The other victims ranged in age from 21 to 27, said Mayor Sylvester Turner. Travis Scott was performing at 9:15 p.m. at NRG Park, when the crowd began to push toward the stage.

“This is an artist that we know has a following among young people in particular, young people with bright futures,” said Lina Hidalgo, the Harris County judge, who said that the ages of the victims “just breaks your heart.”

Turner said that the festival stopped at 10:10 p.m., nearly an hour after the incident began.

“This incident is being thoroughly investigated and reviewed,” he said. “It is important for us to ascertain, last night, what took place, what happened, where missteps may have occurred.”

Twenty-five people were taken to the hospital, including 11 who were in cardiac arrest, officials said at an earlier press conference. Thirteen people remained hospitalized on Saturday afternoon, including five under the age of 18.

About 300 people were seen at a field hospital at the stadium. The youngest patient was 10 years old. Officials set up a reunification site at the Wyndham Houston Hotel, adjacent to the stadium.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” Scott said in a statement on Saturday. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.”

Live Nation, the promoter, has canceled the second day of the festival.

“Heartbroken for those lost and impacted at Astroworld last night,” the company said in a statement. “We will continue working to provide as much information and assistance as possible to the local authorities as they investigate the situation.”

NRG Park, which is operated by the Harris County Sports & Convention Corp., also issued a statement.

“We are deeply saddened by the heartbreaking loss of life and pain experienced by all those impacted by this tragedy,” a venue spokesperson said in a statement. “We are fully cooperating and working closely with police and local authorities as they investigate how this tragedy occurred at the Astroworld Festival.”

Scott founded the Astroworld Music Festival in 2018.