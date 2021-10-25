ASCAP ‘Women Behind the Music’ Honors Columbia’s Phylicia Fant, Motown’s Jamila Thomas, Attorney Alicia Ferriabough Taylor

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers has announced that a special “Homecoming” Edition” of its annual ASCAP Women Behind the Music event will take place virtually on Wednesday, October 27 at 3 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m. PT as part of the 2021 ASCAP Experience. The event is part of a week of ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Homecoming SZN virtual events aligned with homecoming festivities taking place at Historically Black Colleges and Universities this fall. This year’s Women Behind the Music honorees all attended HBCUs and include Phylicia Fant, EVP and head of urban music at Columbia Records; Alicia Ferriabough Taylor, Esq. of the Law Offices of Robert A. Celestin; and Jamila Thomas, Motown Records VP of Marketing and co-founder of #TheShowMustBePaused.

On October 27, ASCAP Experience presents “Women Behind the Music: Homecoming Edition,” a conversation between the three women whose talent, drive and passion have powered some of today’s most popular music, moderated by ASCAP SVP of membership Nicole George-Middleton. According to the announcement, the honorees will speak candidly about how they rose to the top of their class in a male-dominated business and the decisions they made to get them where they are today. During this homecoming month, they will also reflect on how attending an HBCU shaped them as people and professionals. More information on each honoree is below and a link to RSVP for the session can be found at: https://www.ascapexperience.com/rsvp.

Presented annually by the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul department, Women Behind the Music recognizes and encourages women in the music community, honoring songwriters, artists and female executives across the industry including managers, attorneys, label executives and music publishers. Previous honorees include Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriters Kandi Burruss and Kelly Rowland, Roc Nation Co-President Shari Bryant, Co-Head of A&R Interscope Geffen A&M Nicole Wyskoarko, hip-hop legends Salt-N-Pepa, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriters Jazmine Sullivan and Victoria Monét, legendary musician-singer Sheila E, Capitol Records Vice President of Artist Relations Britney Davis and Grammy Award–winning production and songwriting duo Nova Wav.

ASCAP Homecoming SZN

ASCAP Rhythm & Soul will host several other Homecoming SZN virtual events throughout the week of October 25:

October 25-29 (ongoing) – “Who’s on the Yard” Where: @ASCAPUrban Instagram

ASCAP “Who’s on The Yard” will recognize notable HBCU alumni in the entertainment industry on @ASCAPUrban Instagram, including 2 Chainz, Erykah Badu, Killer Mike, Lionel Richie, Roberta Flack, Sean Combs and more.

October 25 at 4:00 PM ET / 1PM PT – “Creating Your Own Lane”

Where: RSVP to attend

ASCAP Rhythm & Soul invites students enrolled in HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) to this live virtual session which will illustrate how independent artists without major label backing can be successful. Speakers include artist manager Andre Rodriguez; CD Baby Vice President of Business Development and Licensing Jon Bahr; YouTube Music Artist Relations Manager Rachel Jackson; Big Noise Music Group SVP Sync Strategy Jess Furman; artist Logan Mize and moderator Bob Celestin, Esq., Owner of Law Offices of Robert A. Celestin.

October 29 at 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT– “Meet the Graduates” Where: @ASCAPUrban Instagram

Music executives who graduated from HBCUs will share their path to success from student to executive, as well as their favorite HBCU memories and the most popular songs and dances during their college careers. Speakers include Kobie Brown, Vice President, Licensing & Business Affairs Administration, Sony Music Entertainment and Morehouse College alum; John Rose, Associate Attorney, Fox Rothschild and Hampton University alum; and Samantha “Baby Sam” Selolwane, Head of Promotion at RCA Records and Morgan State University alum. C. DeVone, an alum of Howard University, moderates the panel.