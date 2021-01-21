ASCAP’s Virtual Sundance Cafe to Host Sparks/Edgar Wright Discussion, Sets by Mikel Jollette and Darlingside, and More

A conversation between the rock group Sparks and the filmmaker who has made a movie about them, Edgar Wright, is be one of the standout draws of this year’s Sundance ASCAP Music Cafe, which, along with the host festival itself, has moved off Park City’s Main Street and online for 2021.

Wright’s documentary “The Sparks Brothers,” about the five-decade musical career of Ron and Russell Mael, is one of the more eagerly anticipated titles of this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Other conversations scheduled for ASCAP’s programming include a chat between “Passing” director Rebecca Hall and composer Devonté Hynes (aka Blood Orange), and another uniting composers Siddhartha Khosla (“This Is Us”) and Amanda Jones (“Home,” “Twenties”).

Musical performances will no longer serve as a draw to festival attendees who want a break from the cold, but may be just as worthy an excuse for a lull from working at home. Newly added to the musical lineup as of Thursday were a solo set from Mikel Jollett of the band Airborne Toxic Event, plus appearances by acclaimed country upstart Hailey Whitters, and Pedrito Martinez of the group Yerba Buena.

The ASCAP Cafe runs from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1 and can be streamed at www.bit.ly/ASCAPMusicCafe21. New content will be added every day at 5 p.m. ET/2 PT.

Newly announced as programming for the Cafe’s final day, Feb. 1, is a selection of past performances from the ASCAP space at Sundance.

Previously announced performers include the band Darlingside, singer Devon Gilfillian, and Allison Russell, the Our Native Daughters member who is soon to release a solo album.

Programming is available free to all but requires creating an account at https://festival.sundance.org/create-account.

“This unique opportunity to showcase the music and composers that bring stories to life across global screens makes this event so special to ASCAP,” said Loretta Muñoz, ASCAP’s assistant VP of membership, in a statement. “In our 23rd year, the Sundance ASCAP Music Café continues its dedication to shining the spotlight on the magical relationship of music and film. Though we can’t all be together in person this time, we are super excited to once again share performances from some of our favorite new talents with an even wider audience, engage some of our leading composers in conversation and also share an entertaining look back on the Cafe’s incredibly rich history of stunning and unforgettable performances.”