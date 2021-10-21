A$AP Ferg Signs With Roc Nation, Neptunes-Produced Single Due Next Week (EXCLUSIVE)

Rapper-entrepreneur A$AP Ferg has joined the management roster at Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. The Harlem-born member of the hip-hop collective A$AP Mob — who will go by just Ferg for his non-A$AP efforts — has been in the studio over the past couple of months, and fans can expect a new song from him produced by the Neptunes (Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo) on October 29th. Ferg remains signed to A$AP Worldwide/ Polo Grounds Music/ RCA Records.

“It has always been a dream to work with Jay-Z,” Ferg says. “For decades I have looked up to the moves he’s made with his diverse range of business ventures but especially with companies like Roc-A-Fella and Roc Nation. His ability to build brands and create teams alongside leaders like Jay Brown is unmatched, and it feels good to be officially a part of the family.”

Roc Nation noted, “Ferg is very much still part of the Mob, and is A$AP Ferg within A$AP Mob… Ferg as an individual artist and with his solo career is Ferg.”

Since launching his solo career eight years ago with “Traplord,” Ferg has released three platinum solo singles — with “Plain Jane” certified five-times platinum — and two gold, and is also featured on hits with Big Sean, Young Thug, MadeinTYO and A$AP Mob. Last year’s “Floor Seats II” featured “Move Ya Hips,” with Nicki Minaj and MadeinTYO, landing Ferg’s highest charting single to date at No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Ferg has also linked with brands like Adidas (for whom he designed a sneaker line), Hennessy (for whom he created a cocktail), Tiffany & Co. (first male rapper spokesperson), and Snapple (executive producing and directing a documentary that raised funds for the Bodega and Small Business Group in New York); he also partnered with BMX brand Redline to release a bike and corresponding merch.

“I look for a classic brand that knows what their purpose is,” he says. “I’m not in this game just to make money. I want to make art.”

Ferg joins a Roc Nation management roster that includes Megan Thee Stallion, Big Sean, Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill and more.