The Artists Den’s Digital Series ‘Live From My Den’ Returns for Second Season

Artists Den brings back “Live From My Den” for the second season of the digital series showcasing some of today’s most extraordinary artists performing live from the creative spaces of their homes, studios, and cities most meaningful to them. New episodes of “Live From My Den” will premiere each week exclusively on Variety.com, beginning Friday, August 6, with an intimate performance and interview with alternative pop star, girl in red, set in the countryside outside of Oslo, Norway. “Live From My Den” is made possible and brought to life by Hard Rock, in partnership with Fujifilm and with additional support from Grubhub.

“Artists Den is excited to bring a second season of ‘Live from My Den’ to Variety,” said Artists Den CEO/Founder Mark Lieberman. “Each show is a unique story and we’ve created a diverse and brilliant line-up to celebrate with Variety’s tastemaker audience. We are thrilled to have Hard Rock as our series partner, one of the most iconic brands in music entertainment. Additional support from Fujifilm and Grubhub highlights both companies’ commitment to Artist Den’s mission as we tell these meaningful stories through music.”

“Variety is thrilled to continue our partnership with Artists Den and to showcase a new crop of emerging and established music talent,” said Shirley Halperin, Variety Executive Editor, Music. “Artists Den provides viewers with an intimate view of the songwriting process and what inspires an artist to create. As the world emerges from a long period of isolation, the music highlighted on the new season of ‘Live From My Den’ will help show us a way back to life.”

“From our live music stages to our renowned memorabilia collection, for over 50 years Hard Rock has been committed to giving artists a platform to showcase their talents and to tell their stories,” said Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment for Hard Rock International. “We are proud to partner with Artists Den to amplify these talented musicians’ voices and to reinforce that music is core to Hard Rock’s DNA.”

“Live From My Den” will feature a wide range of top artists and rising stars spanning an equally diverse array of musical genres, including Anderson East, Yola, Feid, and many more. Along with spectacular live performances, each artist will answer fan questions drawn from their partners and their communities of fans. Artists will also offer a peek into their creative spaces, including their homes, recording studios, instruments, and locations that are tied to their favorite songs and creative process. With its intimate setting and inspiring approach, “Live From My Den gives fans a truly unique hi-fidelity experience with a caliber of storytelling that has made Artists Den a global hallmark for more than a decade.

With support from Fujifilm North America Corporation, a small group of aspiring image-makers in Nashville and New York have been selected for the exclusive opportunity to learn first-hand — from the Artist Den production team — how an episode of “Live from My Den” is made. They will be given time with the crew to ask questions, receive some hands-on training with Fujifilm X Series and GFX System Products, and get a chance to see the inner workings of a multi-camera production live, in-action.

Furthermore, each episode of “Live From My Den” highlights a local charity organization important to the artist, to be promoted via donation links and targeted messaging. In this uncertain time as we work through the complexities of living in a post-pandemic world, Artists Den and its partners will give back to the community by working alongside Delivering Good, a non-profit charity partner uniting retailers, manufacturers, foundations, and individuals to support people affected by poverty and tragedy. Through Delivering Good, both Hard Rock and Grubhub, are coming together to donate gift cards and meals to agencies in need throughout the season. Additionally, fans of the show will have an opportunity to have access to a limited promotion specifically focused on the Artists Den series during episode premieres. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.delivering-good.org.