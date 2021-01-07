Musician Ariel Pink Defends ‘Peaceful’ Support of Trump at Rally, Denies Being Part of Capitol Assault

Avowed Trump-supporting musician Ariel Pink has come under fire after he was seen attending the rally that turned into a riot in Washington, D.C. Wednesday. In a tweet Thursday morning, he confirmed his participation, but denied being part of the mob that assaulted the nation’s capitol shortly after Donald J. Trump spoke.

“i was in D.C. to peacefully show my support for the president,” the indie rock musician said in a tweeted response to queries from curious fans and detractors. “I attended the rally on the White House lawn and went back to hotel and took a nap. Case closed.”

Pink’s friend and fellow Trump-supporting musician John Maus has also taken fire for allegedly coming to D.C. for the rally, although Maus has responded more obliquely to fan queries.

Later, Pink responded to a follower who accused him of “putting others at risk by being at such a massive gathering in which protesters are not socially distancing or wearing masks.” The musician wrote back by suggesting that anyone who would complain about the Trump rally but be OK with Black Lives Matter protests was hypocritical: “All the people at these events deserve what’s coming to them. They took the risk knowing full well what might happen. BLM protests over the past 6 months are not informed about the pandemic?” Another follower replied, “Almost all BLM protesters are wearing masks.”

The clarification did little to mollify the many fans disappointed that he would take part in the rally at all, peaceful or otherwise. “Casket closed,” one user tweeted in response to Pink’s “case closed” remark. “My fandom is dead.”

