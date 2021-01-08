Pro-Trump Rocker Ariel Pink’s Label Drops Him Following Controversy Over Rally Attendance

Donald J. Trump’s ill-fated rally in Washington, D.C. has claimed a music industry casualty: the relationship between Trump-boosting indie rocker Ariel Pink and his label, Mexican Summer, which announced Thursday it was dropping him from the roster.

“Due to recent events, Mexican Summer and its staff have decided to end our working relationship with Ariel Rosenberg AKA Ariel Pink moving forward,” the label said in a terse, one-sentence announcement on Twitter.

Pink had been the subject of a furor in the indie-rock world after confirming that he had been in D.C. for the rally, although he denied had taken part in the riot that descended upon the Capitol after Trump provoked the crowd.

Subsequently, incendiary comments Pink had made in a right-wing podcast in December came to light that may have further endangered his relationships in the music community. Of Democrats, Pink said, “It’s like all of a sudden all their intelligence just got shown to be a complete farce. All the smarts in the world that they had, all their artistic fucking genius… was just window dressing.” Pink also cast doubt on COVID vaccinations and climate science in the podcast, “because literally everything the Democrats stand for, every single platform, is bullshit. So Trump for me is an indictment on anything bullshit… I’m so gay for Trump, I would let him fuck me in the butt.”

Pink was somewhat more circumspect this week, but still openly supportive of the president, when fans on social media — most unaware of his political beliefs — asked why he was at the rally.

“i was in D.C. to peacefully show my support for the president,” he replied via tweet. “I attended the rally on the White House lawn and went back to hotel and took a nap. Case closed.”

Asked by another follower whether he was concerned about attending an event where few were masked during the pandemic, Rice invoked Black Lives Matters protests, suggesting hypocrisy. “All the people at these events deserve what’s coming to them,” he wrote. “They took the risk knowing full well what might happen. BLM protests over the past 6 months are not informed about the pandemic?”

The brouhaha began after Pink and fellow Trump-supporting John Maus were pictured on Instagram in a D.C. hotel with the caption, “The day we almost died but instead had a great time.” The photo, now deleted, appeared on the account of a so-called “red-pilled” filmmaker, Alex Lee Moyer, who recently had Pink and Maus score a film about disaffected young men in the 4chan community, “TFW No GF.”

In the recent Wrong Opinion podcast, egged on by a host whose views seemed to be even more extreme than his own, Pink referred to Maus as being politically like-minded and said, “John is, by the way, 1001% on Team Trump now.”