Ariana Grande Reveals Complex Vocal Arrangements That Went Into Recording ‘Positions’

Ariana Grande reveals the rigorous and highly technical vocal work that goes into recording a hit song with a behind-the-scenes look at how the track “Positions” came to be.

In the five-minute clip, posted to YouTube, Grande is shown adding layers of harmonies to the bridge and finding new note combinations while in the studio. Watch the full clip below.

“Positions” was released in October of 2020 as the lead single to Grande’s album of the same name. Written by Grande, Angelina Barrett, Brian Vincent Bates, Nija Charles, James Jarvis, Tayla Parx, Tommy Brown, London on da Track and Mr. Franks, “Positions” sees Grande happily changing her lifestyle for a new lover. Brown, London on da Track and Mr. Franks produced the song, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Rolling Stone Top 100. Moving over one million units, the song is certified platinum in the U.S.

In the music video for “Positions,” Grande dons opulent pearl earrings and sits behind a replica of the White House’s Resolute desk. The pop star delivers a press conference as President after cooking pasta and posing on a bed to the lyric, “Switchin’ the positions for you / Cookin’ in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom.”

Last week, Grande announced that she will join Season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice” in the fall. The artist will take Nick Jonas’ seat alongside fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

In late December, Grande released the Netflix film “Excuse Me, I Love You,” a behind-the-scenes look at her Sweetener World Tour, which featured hits such as “God Is a Woman,” “7 Rings” and “No Tears Left to Cry.”