Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s ‘Stuck With U’ Raised Over $3.5 Million for First Responders Children’s Foundation (EXCLUSIVE)

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s lockdown-inspired single, “Stuck With U,” has now raised over $3.5 million for the First Responders Children’s Foundation, going directly to thousands of first responders’ families around the U.S.

The single, which released on May 8, 2020, was recorded in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and donated 100% of its profits from streaming and sales to the foundation. A collaboration between Grande, Bieber, Scooter Braun’s SB Projects (which manages both Grande and Bieber), Republic Records and Def Jam Recordings, the song’s profits will be used to help the families of first responders — healthcare workers, EMTs, paramedics and firefighters — who remain on the front lines of the pandemic.

“As the world was shutting down, we were looking for ways we could make a tangible impact as it has always been Scooter’s priority that SB Projects and our artists give back,” said Shauna Nep, vice president of philanthropy for SB Projects. “We were so thrilled to partner with the First Responders Children’s Foundation who have been supporting those on the frontlines of the pandemic, as well as their families. Over a year later, we are so proud to see how much has been raised and what has been accomplished. We thank the Foundation for their leadership and commitment to this work.”

In particular, the money raised from the song will give financial support to the families of first responders, including funding scholarships for their children, providing temporary housing for self-quarantine to avoid putting their families in danger and paying for the funerals of first responders or their family members who died of COVID-19.

“The generosity, and support that Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun have shown the men and women on the front lines of this ongoing pandemic has been a surreal and humbling experience for us,” said Jillian Crane, president of First Responders Children’s Foundation. “As an organization, we have been able to help the everyday heroes who have been on the frontlines of the pandemic, and their family’s immediate needs with the support that has only been made possible due to the collective effort of everyone involved, which we are thankful for.”

Besides its charitable impact, “Stuck With U” was also a hit, debuting at the top of the Billboard 100 and winning the award for best music video from home at the 2020 MTV VMAs. The track’s homemade video featured countless cameos from fans and other stars, including Bieber’s wife Hailey, Grande’s husband Dalton Gomez, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Demi Lovato, Chance the Rapper, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Michael Bublé and Jaden Smith.