Ariana Grande Partners With ‘Fortnite’ for ‘Rift Tour’ Concert Series

Ariana Grande is taking her talents to “Fortnite.”

On Sunday, the online video game announced that they have partnered with Grande for a concert series called “Rift Tour,” scheduled for Aug. 6-8. Spanning five showtimes over three days, the in-game event promises to be a “musical experience” with a special playlist and playable character inspired by Grande.

In the teaser trailer for the event, flashes of purple-and-blue scenes and an orangey sunset are interspersed with a sneak peek of Grande’s “Fortnite” character, complete with her signature pony and an icy two-piece set with matching boots.

“From August 6-8, take a musical journey into magical new realities where Fortnite and Ariana Grande collide. Dive into the Rift Tour,” “Fortnite”stated on the web page for the event.

“Fortnite” users can schedule their showtime date and coordinate with their friends at RiftTour.com. Grande will be added to the game’s Icon Series and Grande-inspired items will also be available in the “Fortnite” Item Shop, including Grande’s outfit and an adorable yellow backpack called the “Piggy Smallz Back Bling,” inspired by Grande’s real-life piglet pet.

Though the extent of the event is not yet known, if it’s anything like Travis Scott’s “Astronomical” experience in the game last year, fans are in for a treat. Scott broke the record for the biggest live audience in “Fortnite’s” history with his virtual performance, drawing over 12.3 million concurrent players. Before that, Marshmello held the record for the largest amount of viewers with 10.7 live fans in 2019.

View the teaser trailer for Grande’s “Fortnite” experience below.