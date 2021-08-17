Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Young Thug Among Latest iHeartRadio ‘Titanium Award’ Recipients

Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Young Thug, 24kGoldn, Iann Dior and Chris Brown are the latest artists to receive iHeartRadio’s “Titanium Award” for reaching one billion total audience spins in 2021.

Grande reached the milestone with her song “Positions,” with Brown and Young Thug following with “Go Crazy,” Lipa with “Levitating” and 24kGoldn and Dior with “Mood.”

The Total Audience Spins calculation is based on certified Mediabase airplay and is multiplied by the number of people listening to the radio at the time of those plays. This measures total audience impressions — the broadcast equivalent of the number of streams from a streaming service.

Grande and Lipa each received the Titanium Award twice in 2020 — Grande with “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings” and Lipa with “Break My Heart” and “Don’t Start Now.” Brown was honored last year for “No Guidance.”

Other artists who achieved 1 billion total audience spins last year include Ava Max with “Sweet But Psycho,” Billie Eilish with “Bad Guy,” Blackbear with “Hot Girl Bummer,” Camila Cabello with “Señorita,” Charlie Puth with “I Hope (ft. Charlie Puth),” DaBaby for “Rockstar (ft. Roddy Ricch),” Dan + Shay for “Tequila,” Doja Cat for “Say So” and Drake for “Sicko Mode” and “No Guidance.”

Ed Sheeran earned 1 billion total audience spins with “I Don’t Care,” Gabby Barrett with “I Hope (ft. Charlie Puth),” Harry Styles with “Adore You” and “Watermelon Sugar,” Jonas Brothers with “Sucker” and “Only Human,” Justin Bieber with “I Don’t Care,” Kendrick Lamar with “LOVE. featuring Zacari,” Khalid with “Talk” and “Better,” Lewis Capaldi with “Someone You Loved” and “Before You Go,” Lizzo with “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell,” Maren Morris with “The Bones,” Maroon 5 with “Memories,” Normani with “Dancing With A Stranger” and Post Malone with “Sunflower,” “Wow.” and “Circles.”

Roddy Ricch earned the award with “Rockstar (ft. Roddy Ricch)” and “The Box,” Sam Smith with “Dancing With A Stranger,” Selena Gomez with “Back To You,” Shaed with “Trampoline,” Shawn Mendes with “In My Blood,” “Señorita” and “If I Can’t Have You,” Swae Lee with “Sunflower,” Travis Scott with “Sicko Mode” and The Weeknd with “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless.”