Is Ariana Grande Releasing a Christmas Album?

A rumor that Ariana Grande is planning to release a Christmas album paired with a NBC special has been debunked.

“There are no plans for a Christmas album,” a rep for the singer tells Variety when asked about an item that appeared on gossip aggregator Deuxmoi.

The two-time Grammy Award winner is no stranger to sleigh bells, however, having previously released two Christmas offerings — 2013’s “Christmas Kisses,” which debuted at No. 34 on the Billboard 200 album chart and No. 3 on the Billboard Holiday Album chart, and 2015’s “Christmas & Chill.”

Indeed, Grande’s perennial holiday single, “Santa Tell Me,” holds court every season since its initial release in 2014. The song — credited to Grande, Ilya Salmanzadeh and Savan Kotecha — originally debuted at No. 65 on the Billboard Hot 100 on Dec. 13, 2014, reaching No. 7 on the Adult Contemporary chart on Dec. 27 that same year. By Jan. 10, 2015, the song hit No. 1 on the Billboard Holiday 100 chart. Last December, the song reached No. 39 on the Billboard charts.

Most recently, Grande appeared alongside Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson on a remix of Mariah Carey’s 2010 Christmas song, “Oh Santa!”. The song was released on December 4, 2020, as part of Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.

What Grande does have ready for holiday release is her own line of cosmetics — r.e.m. beauty, which she teased today on Instagram. The name of her new line is also a song title from her fourth studio album, “Sweetener.”

In addition, Grande will begin her new gig as a judge on NBC’s “The Voice,” joining Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, on Sept. 20.

She hits the big screen, too, in the upcoming film “Don’t Look Up,” alongside powerhouse creatives Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Jennifer Lawrence, Tyler Perry, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Kid Cudi, Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep.