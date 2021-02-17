Annie Lennox Joins Eddie Vedder, Phoebe Bridgers, More for Tibet House Virtual Benefit Concert

Annie Lennox, Cage the Elephant and Black Pumas will join the line-up for the 34th Annual Tibet House US Virtual Benefit Concert on Wednesday night (February 17). Joining composer and artistic director Philip Glass, who once again curated this year’s line-up, will also be previously announced performers: Eddie Vedder, Patti Smith, Iggy Pop, Flaming Lips, Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard, Valerie June, Angélique Kidjo, Laurie Anderson, Chocolate Genius Inc., Tessa Thompson, Tenzin Choegyal, Jesse Paris Smith, Rubin Kodheli and Saori Tsukada. This year’s special virtual edition will stream via the concert livestream Mandolin.

This year marks the first time that the concert, which has been held annually at Carnegie Hall for many years, can be watched by fans all over the world. The concert will also feature a personal video message from the 14th Dalai Lama and an archival piece of footage featuring Philip Glass and Allen Ginsberg performing “Wichita Vortex.”

All proceeds support the work of Tibet House US, a non-profit educational institution and cultural embassy founded in 1987 at the request of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to ensure the survival of the unique Tibetan civilization.

Tickets for this year’s special virtual concert are on sale now ($25-$250). Also available now are unique sponsor level cyber-tables starting at $5,000 — head here to purchase and for more information on packages.

Throughout its history, the Tibet House US Benefit Concert has hosted performances by Alabama Shakes, Carly Simon, David Bowie, Stephen Colbert, Lou Reed, Sharon Jones, FKA twigs, The Roots, Jim James, Vampire Weekend, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Blood Orange, Sigur Ros, R.E.M, Emmylou Harris, Jon Batiste, Nathaniel Rateliff, Jason Isbell and many, many more.