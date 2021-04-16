Singer-Songwriter Angel Olsen Announces She is Gay

In an Instagram post Friday, singer-songwriter Angel Olsen came out as gay.

“My beau, I’m gay,” she captioned a series of photos that included her partner, a tattoo, loafers and a massive bear statue. Olsen accompanied the post with a photo of herself, golden hour sunshine beaming on her smiling face, on her Instagram story. It read, “I’m gay!!!”

Adele Thibodeaux, her partner, has photos of Olsen on their Instagram that date back to last December. A photo carousel from Valentine’s Day features Olsen kissing the top of their forehead. Thibodeaux is a writer credited with working on the HBO series “High Maintenance.”

A 2019 New York Times Magazine profile of the singer noted a significant interest in her sexual identity among her fan base, pointing out that “a great many” on Twitter “express the hope that Olsen is gay or at least bisexual,” based on readings of some of her songs. (The Times article parenthetically identified her as straight, but a “for now” quote from Olsen left the door open.)

At the end of March, Olsen announced “Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories” will be released May 7. The box set includes 2019 album “All Mirrors,” last year’s “Whole New Mess” and a bonus LP, “Far Memories,” which features remixes, alternate recordings and a cover of Roxy Music’s “More Than This.” Also included is a 40-page book filled with unseen photos, diary entries and memories from creating the albums. Only 3,000 copies will be available for sale.

Olson’s official statement about “All Mirrors” upon its release described it as being “about losing empathy, trust, love for destructive people… about walking away from the noise and realizing that you can have solitude and peace in your own thoughts, alone, without anyone to know it or validate it… about owning up to your darkest side, finding the capacity for new love and trusting change even when you feel like a stranger.”