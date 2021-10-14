Andrea Bocelli Signs Long-Term Global Deal With Universal Music Group

Andrea Bocelli, the Italian singer whose instantly recognizable tenor has moved more than 90 million albums and generated five billion streams to date, has entered into an exclusive, expanded global recording agreement with Universal Music Group (UMG). The strategic alliance finds UMG signing Bocelli directly and covers multiple albums worldwide. Previously, Bocelli’s was signed to Decca via UMG, which has served as the artist’s distributor for over 25 years.

Also included in the deal is a series of audiovisual projects, branding services, synch and merchandising. UMG also plans to leverage offerings to support the further catalog continues to reach and introduce his music to new generations of fans around the world, creating new opportunities to further solidify his legacy as the world’s most beloved tenor.

Bocelli is managed by Francesco Pasquero and Scott Rodger at Maverick and Veronica Berti Bocelli, CEO of Almud Music.

Most recently, Bocelli performed for a pandemic-stricken world in April 2020 from the historic Duomo cathedral in Milan, drawing 2.8 million peak concurrent viewers, the largest simultaneous audience for a classical live stream in YouTube history, and amassing more than 28 million views in its first 24 hours and over 42 million views to date. Also last year, Bocelli released the studio album “Believe,” the follow-up to his chart-topping “Sì” in 2018.

“It is an exciting novelty, but also the confirmation of our solid and well-established collaborative relationship over the years,” said Bocelli. “Fully joining the artist stable of the largest record company in the world is the culmination of a dream, but it is also a bit like returning home, because in UMG I have always found that family dimension that is ideal, even in the artistic field, to give the best of oneself … This agreement represents a great honor for me, for Veronica, and perhaps even a little for all of Italy, which through my songs I will continue to celebrate with the world. With gratitude, I celebrate this new adventure, full of ideas, new projects and of course music.”

Added Sir Lucian Grainge, chairman and CEO of UMG: “For over two decades, I have had the privilege to work closely with Andrea. To expand and extend our long-term partnership with Andrea —an artist in the truest sense who is nothing less than a cultural icon — is a thrilling moment for me and for our teams around the world. We look forward to putting the global organization to work on Andrea’s behalf, ensuring his new-music and brilliant catalog are enjoyed by his millions of fans and discovered by millions more.”

In 2019, Bocelli was recognized by Variety for Achievement in Intl. Music.

Lorenzo Montanelli

Pictured: Front row (from left): Francesco Pasquero, Maverick, manager; Laura Monks, co-managing director, Decca Records; Andrea Bocelli; Dickon Stainer, president and CEO of Global Classics & Jazz, UMG

Back row, standing: Alessandro Massara, president, UMG Italy; Veronica Berti Bocelli, CEO Almud Music, manager; Tom Lewis, co-managing director, Decca Records; Jacopo Pesce, president, Island Records, UMG Italy; Scott Rodger, Maverick, manager