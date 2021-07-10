Celebrate the ‘Almost Famous’ Anniversary With a Stillwater Vinyl Box Set and a Brand New Blu-Ray

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The lasting power of the iconic 1970s rock band Stillwater is impressive — especially considering that they don’t exist in real life.

But the fictional band from Cameron Crowe’s “Almost Famous” lives to see another day with a brand-new limited-edition vinyl box set as a belated celebration of the comedy-drama’s 20th anniversary last year. The Deluxe 6 set is the first-ever release of the entire “Almost Famous” soundtrack, featuring all five Led Zeppelin songs and the cast singalong of “Tiny Dancer.” Plus Paramount is releasing the film in 4K Ultra-HD in a limited-edition Steelbook, in addition to a Blu-ray version, as another anniversary treat, both available for pre-order.

The “Uber Box” is a dream for any collector, considering how rarely the soundtrack has been pressed on vinyl. The set includes five CDs and seven LPs for a total of 103 tracks, in addition to a seven-inch of Stillwater’s “Fever Dog.” Other notable songs include the movie-band’s “Love Thing” and “Piggyback Ride,” written by Crowe, Nancy Wilson and Peter Frampton. Fans of the movie will also be happy to hear that the box comes with a 40-page book featuring photos by legendary rock photographer Neal Preston, “Rolling Stone’s” fake cover story on Stillwater and more fun references to the timeless movie.

The new releases follow the movie’s 20th anniversary celebrations last year, which included an oral history podcast, a cast reunion and a dive into Crowe’s archive from his time as a “Rolling Stone” journalist.

'Almost Famous' (Original Soundtrack) [20th Anniversary Deluxe 6 LP Box Set]

'Almost Famous' 4K UHD Steelbook

Courtesy of Amazon

'Almost Famous' 4K UKH Steelbook $170.99 Buy It