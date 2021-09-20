All Things Go Festival Unveils Creator Summit Lineup

The 2021 All Things Go Music Festival — with headliners Haim, Charli XCX, St Vincent along with Girl in Red, Soccer Mommy and more — have announced their All Things Go Creator Summit, to be held on Friday, October 15th, the day before the actual festival, at Eaton Hotel in Washington, DC. Presented by Pandora and SiriusXM, people can attend the Women in Music and Women in Media panels for free, with RSVP. This year’s summit nonprofit partner is Women In Music. See the panel members here:

Women In Media:

Jia Tolentino (Journalist, The New Yorker/Trick Mirror) – MODERATOR

Puja Patel (Editor-In-Chief, Pitchfork Media)

Denise Karkos (Chief Marketing Officer, SiriusXM)

Blu DeTiger (Festival Artist)

Audrey Fix Schaefer (VP Board of Directors, National Independent Venue Association)

Women In Music:

Madison (On-Air Host, SiriusXM’s Alt Nation and Lithium) – MODERATOR

Domo (Artist, GirlAAA)

Nikisha Bailey (Vice President, Artist Partner Group)

Jeanine McLean-Williams (President, MBK Entertainment)

Chelsea Lee (Lead Singer, Shaed)

Earlier this summer All Things Go announced the music festival would be held on Saturday, October 16th at the 20,000 capacity Merriweather Post Pavilion venue – quadrupling in size from Union Market. The festival continues its female-forward billing with this year’s headliner and Grammy Album Of The Year nominee, Haim – in addition to St. Vincent, Charli XCX and Lauv at the top of the bill.

Those artists will be joined by Girl In Red, Cautious Clay, Beach Bunny, Soccer Mommy, Gus Dapperton, Tkay Maidza, Jelani Aryeh, Role Model, Tai Verdes, Blue DeTiger, Isaac Dunbar and Del Water Gap — all taking over two stages at the Merriweather Post Pavilion, making it one of the largest independent festivals on the east coast.

For the third consecutive year, the festival will also host a conference and panel discussion as part of its programming, featuring notable voices in music, entertainment and journalism. The conference will be free to enter with RSVP – more details will be announced later this summer. Previous panel programming has included festival artists Maggie Rogers and mxmtoon and many others.

COVID-19 GUIDELINES:

Panels (10/15, Indoors @ Eaton Hotel):

All patrons attending the All Things Go Creator Summit will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a medically-administered laboratory-based negative test result from a test taken within the 72 hours prior to the event, along with a matching photo ID. Proof of vaccination can be your physical vaccine card or a photo of your card. Additionally, all patrons must wear a mask at all times inside the venue regardless of vaccination status until further notice, per the Mayor’s order which went into effect on July 31, 2021. Patrons who have a fever or are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home. We can’t wait to enjoy the return of live events with you safely!

Festival (10/16, Outdoors):

All patrons attending the All Things Go Music Festival will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a medically-administered laboratory-based negative test result from a test taken within the 72 hours prior to the show, along with a matching photo ID. Proof of vaccination can be your physical vaccine card or a photo of your card. We can’t wait to enjoy the return of live music with you safely!