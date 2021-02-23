Songwriters Ali Tamposi and Tamar Kaprelian to Launch Music Education Series With Spotify (EXCLUSIVE)

Grammy-nominated songwriter Ali Tamposi and artist-activist Tamar Kaprelian are set to launch an interactive learning experience, Song Start, on Spotify’s Noteable platform, Variety has learned.

“It excites me to be able to draw back the curtain and to give aspiring songwriters and producers access to the tricks and the tools that industry professionals use on a daily basis,” says Tamposi.

With a mission to democratize music industry education, Song Start is aimed at providing its viewers the tools to write and produce music. The online music education platform will offer lessons from a group of diverse industry professionals.

“We share Ali and Tamar’s vision for making music education more accessible around the world and are honored to be partnering with them to launch Song Start later this year,” said Spotify’s songwriter relations manager, Charlie Tadman. “Our hope is to help grow the next generation of songwriters, producers and music biz execs through this program.”

Song Start is an e-learning extension of Kaprelian’s NVAK Foundation, a nonprofit that has championed over 1,500 musicians throughout Armenia, Malawi and Israel over the last five years. It originally began as part of Tamposi’s Creative Waves Foundation, which supplies grant opportunities for schools in need of rejuvenating their arts programs.

“Music education is in need of major innovation,” says Kaprelian. “What currently exists is expensive and doesn’t keep up with how quickly the music industry changes and evolves. We want ‘Song Start’ to be a jumping off point.”

Since kickstarting her career in 2008, Tamposi has written for Beyonce, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, Blink-182, James Blake, Justin Bieber, Ozzy Osbourne, BTS and Kelly Clarkson. She most recently served as co-writer on Miley Cyrus’ “Plastic Hearts,” including the single “Midnight Sky.” In 2019, she won BMI’s pop songwriter of the year award with frequent collaborator Andrew Watt.

An Armenian American activist as well as songwriter, Kaprelian honed her skills with some of Los Angeles’ top songwriters while under contract with RCA and Interscope Records. In 2015, she represented Armenia in the Eurovision Song Contest. The following year, she started the NVAK Foundation, and with fellow songwriter/producer Alex Salibian recently added a record label under its umbrella, the NVAK Collective, which is looking to sign female and non-binary artists from underrepresented regions includingthe Middle East, North and East Africa, and Eastern Europe. The NVAK Foundation was named one of Fast Company’s “Most Innovative Companies” last year.

Noteable is a recently launched initiative of Spotify’s, launched as a platform for the songwriting, production and publishing communities.