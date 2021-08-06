Alessia Cara’s New Song, ‘Feel You Now,’ Soundtracks Title Sequence of Anime Series ‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus’

Crunchyroll and Adult Swim have unveiled Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter Alessia Cara’s new original song, “Feel You Now” as the opening title song for the new “Blade Runner” anime series, “Blade Runner: Black Lotus” produced by Alcon Entertainment.

The title sequence, just released online, offers 45 seconds of the Cara track. A full version will be released this fall. Co-written by Cara and producer Michael Hodges, “Feel You Now” helps introduces the audience to the series’ lead character, Elle, a young woman searching for answers about her past, as well as vengeance on those who’ve wronged her.

Cara said the song fit with Elle’s character. “I am so thrilled to be part of this show in any way, but I’m especially thrilled to have been able to write this song for it,” she said in a statement. “To think that I made something that will be consistently attached to a show as legendary and innovative as this one feel super fulfilling. I wrote with Michael Hodges remotely over the course of the pandemic, which is why the lyrics to ‘Feel You Now’ feel so striking to us. It’s not only about Elle searching for an existential understanding of what it means to be human, but also the trials we’ve all been put through this last year and how much we relied on human connection and feeling to get us through. Michael and I both felt like it struck the right nerve in us, and we’re so glad the ‘Blade Runner’ team was on the same wavelength.”

Added Hodges, “The song felt like a breath of fresh air mixed with a little hope of feeling connected again to people. Although we understand ‘Blade Runner’ at its deepest levels and the nostalgia it encompasses, Alessia and my collaborators on this all felt like the message of the song really connected to our current state of mind and Elle’s as well. We all need connection.”

Co-writers on “Feel You Now” include Kayla Morrison, Gerald Trottman and Ghian Wright.

“Blade Runner: Black Lotus” will premiere later this year on Crunchyroll and Adult Swim. The series is produced by Alcon Entertainment and animation studio Sola Digital Arts, with Shinichiro Watanabe serving as creative producer. Crunchyroll will stream the series in Japanese with subtitles to its global audience, while Adult Swim will stream the English-language version on Toonami, the network’s popular anime programming block.