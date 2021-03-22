R&B Upstart Giveon Has Week’s Top Album Debut; Grammy Performers Earn Chart Rebounds

R&B upstart Giveon may not need to take his time after all. The week’s top debut on the album chart belonged to the singer, whose first album, “When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time” entered at No. 7.

A good number of performers who appeared on the Grammys last Sunday enjoyed boosts, with Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Lil Baby and Harry Styles all landing in the top 10 of the Rolling Stone album chart.

Morgan Wallen still ruled the roost, though, commanding the No. 1 spot with “Dangerous: The Double Album” for the tenth week in a row (and possibly the final consecutive one, with Justin Bieber’s new release likely to overtake it next week).

Giveon’s album benefitted from reviving tried-and-true-material; it combines songs from his two 2020 EPs, titled (you guessed it) “When It’s All Said and Done” and “Take Time,” while adding one fresh track. Its tally of 29,800 album units included an impressive 36.9 million song streams for the week, along with negligible numbers of album and track sales. The hit “Heartbreak Anniversary” led the charge among individual tracks.

Wallen had 64,400 album units in week 10, with song streams adding up to 75.3 million. That’s down from the previous week when his double album had 72,900 album units and 84.7 million song streams.

On the strength of Grammy exposure, Lipa’s already re-heated “Future Nostalgia” rose one spot to No. 4, while other performers saw bigger gains. Swift’s album of the year winner, “Folklore,” jumped 14 positions, from No. 19 to No. 5. Lil Baby’s “My Turn” was up by three spots, from No. 11 to No. 8. Styles’ “Fine Line” took a leap from No. 15 to No. 10.

Other Grammy performers making gains in the top 20 included Post Malone (No. 11), Billie Eilish (No. 16), Swift’s “Evermore” (No. 17), Doja Cat (No. 18) and Megan Thee Stallion (No. 20).

A couple of highly anticipated albums by Nick Jonas and Selena Gomez didn’t fare so well in their debuts. Gomez’s first Spanish-language EP, “Revelacion,” premiered in the No. 19 spot. Jonas’ “Spaceman” album bowed at No. 23.

Both those projects were beaten out as debuts not just by Giveon but by Rob Zombie, whose “The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipe Conspiracy” entered the chart at No. 14.

Not being on the Grammys didn’t hurt the Weeknd, whose resurgent “After Hours” spent another week at No. 2, with 38,800 album units and 41.3 million streams.

On the Rolling Stone songs chart, Drake, who had the top three spots last week, managed to hold onto two of those. “Wants and Needs,” his collaboration with Lil Baby, landed at No. 1, followed by “What’s Next” at No. 2.

A previous chart-topper, Cardi B’s “Up,” stayed strong at No. 3 on the songs chart, followed by Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open” in fourth place — both featured on the Grammys.

For the full songs chart, click here. To see the top 200 albums, click here.