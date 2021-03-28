Alabama Shakes Drummer Arrested on Child Abuse Charges

Steven William Johnson, the drummer for Grammy-winning band Alabama Shakes, has been arrested and is facing child abuse charges.

According to the Associated Press, Johnson was arrested on March 24 after he was indicted on charges including “willful torture, willful abuse and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18.”

Johnson is currently in custody at the Limestone County Jail in Athens, Ala., with bond set at $21,500. His arraignment date is April 7.

Representatives for Alabama Shakes did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

In March 2020, Johnson pleaded guilty to violating a domestic violence protection order from his ex-wife, and received a suspended sentence of one year in jail in addition to 24 months on probation.

Alabama Shakes has been on hiatus since 2018, with lead vocalist Brittany Howard focusing on her solo career. The band formed in 2009 and has released two albums, “Boys & Girls” and “Sound & Color.” At the 2013 Grammy Awards, Alabama Shakes earned nominations for best new artist and best rock performance for the album’s hit single, “Hold On.” After the release of “Sound & Color” in 2015, the band took home three Grammy awards for rock song, alternative music album and rock performance.

Howard released her first solo album, “Jaime,” in 2019, which earned her five nominations at the 2021 Grammys. Howard went on to win the award for rock song for single “Stay High.” She also performed during the in memoriam section of the ceremony, singing a bluesy rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” with Chris Martin of Coldplay.