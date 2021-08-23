Aerosmith Bring Entire Catalog to Universal Music Group

Aerosmith and Universal Music Group have announced a new global partnership that will bring the long-running American rock band’s entire discography, merchandise and audio-video projects to the company.

UMG will also be the home of future music projects, and will work with the band to develop, produce and distribute new film, television and other audio-visual content projects celebrating Aerosmith’s history and significant cultural impact. According to the announcement, the partnership expects to announce details of those new music and audio-visual projects shortly.

Next year, all of the group’s recordings, which were previously split between Sony’s Columbia label and UMG’s Geffen, will be under one company via a “new multifaceted partnership” with UMG. According to the announcement, in addition to the recordings, the partnership will also make use of access to the “Vindaloo Vaults” and personal archives of bandmembers Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford, who will actively help curate their collections of music, photos, video footage, artwork, journals, set lists and memorabilia. Previously uncirculated recordings and item will be included in future releases.

The group, which formed in Boston in 1970, is one of the most influential and commercially successful rock bands in history, selling more than 150 million albums. The group had two eras of peak success, with an arena-rock reign in the 1970s and a more pop-oriented revival in the late 1980s — driven by their pioneering 1986 collaboration with Run-DMC on “Walk This Way” — and early 1990s. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001 and played the Super Bowl Halftime Show the same year.

Joe Perry, Aerosmith co-founder and lead guitarist, commented, “It’s been a long road but I’m extremely happy and proud to say on behalf of Aerosmith we have been able to bring our 50 years of music under one roof by partnering with UMG. This will allow us to bring our music to our fans in ways we never were able to before. It’s something we’ve dreamed about happening for a long time. It’s a win for Aerosmith, UMG and ultimately our fans. Needless to say we are very excited. It’s an incredible way to celebrate 50 years and the many more years to come.”

Lucian Grainge, Chairman & CEO of UMG, said, “Aerosmith’s global success places them in rarefied air among the all-time greatest rock icons. On the band’s 50th anniversary, Aerosmith continues to influence the course of music not only through their iconic catalog but also through film, television and video games and their inimitable style. On a personal note, I couldn’t be prouder that they have chosen UMG as their global partner.”

Aerosmith manager Larry Rudolph said, “I couldn’t be happier for the band members and their families. Not only are we bringing together the band’s entire catalog in one place, but we’re entrusting these recordings to the very capable hands of Sir Lucian, Bruce Resnikoff and the incredible UMG system worldwide. I would like to thank Sir Lucian for tirelessly working together to craft perhaps the most unique and mutually beneficial catalog arrangement in history and providing a huge commitment to Aerosmith.”