‘Adele One Night Only’ TV Special, Featuring Oprah Interview, Airing on CBS Next Month

On Nov. 14, five days before the release of Adele’s long-awaited fourth album “30,” CBS will air a two-hour special called “Adele One Night Only,” featuring a concert performance that will be the earliest opportunity for most of the world to hear the singer’s first new material in six years.

The two-hour event will be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 14 (8:30-10:30 PM, ET/8:00-10:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. To be filmed in Los Angeles, the special will include several of Adele’s hits as well as several new songs.

The special also will feature an exclusive interview with Adele by Oprah Winfrey “from her rose garden,” according to the announcement, “in Adele’s first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son.”

The show is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions; executive producers are “Late Late Show With James Corden” producer Ben Winston (who also helmed the 2021 Grammy Awards), Adele, her manager Jonathan Dickins and Raj Kapoor.

She released the first song from the album, “Easy on Me,” on Friday.

In announcing the album last week, Adele compared the album to having a friend during “the most turbulent period of my life,” a time in which she married, divorced and raised her now nine-year-old son. “When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up,” she wrote. “My wise friend who always gives the best advice. Not to forget the one who’s wild and says ‘It’s your Saturn return babes fuck it, you only live once.’ The friend who’d stay up all night and just hold my hand while I’d sob relentlessly not knowing why. The get up and go friend who would pick me up and take me somewhere I said I didn’t want to go but just wanted to get me out the house for some vitamin D. That friend who snuck in and left a magazine with a face mask and some bath salts to make me feel loved while inadvertently reminding me not only what month it actually was but that I should probably exercise some self-care! And then that friend who no matter what, checked in on me even though I’d stopped checking in with them because I’d become so consumed by my own grief. I’ve painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it.”