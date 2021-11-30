Adele Announces Las Vegas Residency Beginning in January

Adele has announced an exclusive residency in the Colosseum of Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace Hotel, beginning Friday January 21, 2022. Titled “Weekends With Adele,” the singer will perform two shows each weekend through Saturday April 16, 2022 (see full list of dates below) for a total of 12 weeks. The dates appear below.

This announcement comes on the heels of the singer’s fourth studio album, “30,” on Columbia Records, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this week with by far the year’s biggest first-week numbers, around 839,000 units. It is debuted at No. 1 on album charts in 30 countries and is already one of the biggest selling albums of 2021.

The Colosseum, which has an official capacity of 4,100, provides a relatively intimate environment for Adele’s famously chatty concerts, which find her stately and often-sad songs contrasting with her bawdy humor and hilarious, self-deprecating banter (the show scheduled for this coming April Fool’s Day should have some good jokes). Las Vegas residencies by popular recording artists are often extended beyond their initial run, although no details on such an extension for Adele were immediately available.

The singer undertook a massive global tour in 2016 and 2017 supporting her previous album, “25,” which took in some 121 arena dates across Europe, North America, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand before wrapping with four giant shows at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Along with two dates in London’s Hyde Park next summer and her recent “One Night Only” CBS special filmed at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, the Las Vegas residency shows are the only concert dates Adele has announced in support of “30” thus far. These appear to be a way for her to perform live while avoiding the hazards and vast complications of touring during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which has seen many performers, including Jon Bon Jovi and Ryan Adams, test positive for the virus while on tour.

Presale tickets for these shows will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Registration opens at 6 a.m. PT today (Nov. 30) and continues until 11:59 p.m. PT on Thursday (Dec. 2). For more information and to register, visit https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/adele. The Verified Fan Presale will begin Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. PT. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis. Due to the limited quantity of tickets available, if demand for tickets from Verified Fans exceeds supply, there will not be a public on-sale.

Weekend 1: Friday, Jan. 21 – Saturday, Jan. 22

Weekend 2: Jan. 28 – 29

Weekend 3: Feb. 4 – 5

Weekend 4: Feb. 11 – 12

Weekend 5: Feb. 25 – 26

Weekend 6: March 4 – 5

Weekend 7: March 11 – 12

Weekend 8: March 18 – 19

Weekend 9: March 25 – 26

Weekend 10: April 1 – 2

Weekend 11: April 8 – 9

Weekend 12: April 15 -16