Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ Breaks Spotify Record for Most Streams in a Single Day

Adele is back — and with a bang.

The singer-songwriter’s first single since 2016, “Easy on Me,” has officially broken the Spotify record for the most streams in a single day less than 24 hours since its release, the streaming service announced on Friday. Spotify has not yet specified the exact number of streams the song has accumulated, but the Twitter account Chart Data wrote that “Easy on Me” and BTS’ “Butter” now share the two biggest Spotify single-day streaming counts, with over 20 million each.

And just like that, @Adele set a new record 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WIz55hQmln — Spotify (@Spotify) October 15, 2021

“Easy on Me” dropped at midnight U.K. time on Friday, meaning it was welcomed stateside on Thursday at 4 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. ET. The song’s reflective nature, along with its windswept music video, gave her fans much-needed emotional respite and was well-received by critics.

In his review of the single, Variety‘s Chris Willman wrote: “It’s Adele and just a piano from beginning to end… and the faintest hint of rhythm if you squint into the ether, but essentially, solo keyboard accompanying not-so-sotto voce.”

The song is performing well on other platforms, too — at around 2 p.m. PT on Friday, its music video had racked up 36 million views and and it was also at the top of the U.S. iTunes chart.

“30,” Adele’s first album since 2015’s “25,” is due Nov. 19. In a lengthy Instagram post announcing the album and its release date, Adele explained the journey the album has taken her on.

“I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again,” she wrote. “I’d go as far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life.”