Adele Dominates Charts Again, Is Joined in Top 10 by SZA and Andy Williams

Adele remains the queen of all that she surveys in pop music this week, notching another win at the top of both the Billboard 200 album chart and the Hot 100 singles chart with “30” and “Easy on Me,” respectively, even as SZA and a horde of Christmas songs make some snowy inroads.

“Easy on Me” is enjoying its seventh week atop the Hot 100, with 85.4 million radio airplay impressions and 20.7 million U.S. streams, per MRC Data. The album, meanwhile, is No. 1 for the third week, with 193,000 album equivalent units. That’s down 33% from week 2 — not a bad decline considering that week 2 included the Black Friday sales extravaganza weekend.

On the Hot 100, the only new song bowing in the top 10 was SZA’s “I Hate U.” It was familiar to fans already via TikTok and other social media, but its official commercial release earned her a debut at No. 7, the first time she’s ever bowed in the top 10 with a song of her own. The song picked up 26.7 million streams and 485,000 airplay audience impressions, according to MRC.

But the top 10 also made room for a returning song, Andy Williams’ “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.” It moved up to the No. 10 spot. This isn’t the 1962 tune’s first trip to that lofty territory; just last year, it made it as far as No. 5.

Other Xmas material holding over in the top 10 from last week included Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” at No. 2, Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” at No. 3, Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” at No. 5 and Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” in the sixth spot.

Among non-seasonal fare, the Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” falls a couple of spots to No. 4, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby” also falls two spots to No. 8, and Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” slips just one position at No. 9.

All is definitely calm, and in some respects bright, on the album chart, as no major new albums are coming out and superstars dominate the buying and streaming season. Not only does Adele stay on top, but Taylor Swift maintains her No. 2 spot with “Red (Taylor’s Version),” moving 80,000 album equivalent units, a 22% decline.

Other returning top albums include Polo G’s “Hall of Fame” at No. 3, Michael Buble’s “Christmas” in the fourth spot, Olivia Rodrigo, Morgan Wallen and Drake’s non-holiday albums at Nos. 5-7, Mariah Carey and Vince Guaraldi Trio Christmas albums at Nos. 8-9, and Doja Cat bringing up the top 10 albums’ rear at No. 10.