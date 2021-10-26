Adele Unveils First ‘30′ Tour Dates

Adele, master of the slow reveal, has unveiled what appear to be the first two dates of the tour in support of her forthcoming album “30” — and they’re a blockbuster: two nights in London’s Hyde Park next summer, the sprawling green in the middle of her hometown that has hosted concerts by everyone from the Rolling Stones and Queen to Elton John and Blur.

Adele announced the dates, which are scheduled for July 1 and 2, 2022, on social media early Tuesday.

She announced earlier this month in a lengthy Instagram post that her long-awaited ‘30’ album will be released on Nov. 19. The first single, “Easy on Me,” dropped earlier this month.

In the post, she writes: “I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago. Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly – willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil! I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go as far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life.

The album finds the singer working again with Greg Kurstin — who paired famously well with her on “25” — and Max Martin, Inflo (known for his work with Sault) and Swedish composer and producer Ludwig Göransson, who won an Academy Award for his “Black Panther” score and has worked closely with Childish Gambino. There are no featured guests on the record.