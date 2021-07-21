Addison Rae Reveals She’s Working on Upcoming EP with Charli XCX, Benny Blanco

While TikTok superstar Addison Rae is usually seen mouthing the words of other people’s songs, the dancer, actor and recording artist is preparing to release more of her own music.

In an interview with Variety, Rae, who tops the list of highest-paid TikTokers, revealed she is working on a new EP out “really, really soon,” with four songs that are “ready.”

“I’ve been songwriting a lot more, and learning more about production and the more intricate parts of music, instead of just performing,” said Rae, whose debut single “Obsessed” came out in March. “I have four songs right now that are ready and I’m really excited to share.”

Rae said that the songs all have special meaning to her, adding that she’s excited to combine singing with performing and dancing, which she started doing competitively at age 6.

“I’ve been getting in the studio with so many different creatives that I’ve always looked up to and have been inspired by, and even people that are up-and-coming producers and songwriters,” Rae said.

For her upcoming music, Rae has spent time in the studio with Charli XCX as well as songwriter Sarah Hudson, who helped pen Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” and “Physical.” She’s also working with songwriters Madison Love, Tia Scola and Brett “Leland” McLaughlin and producers Benny Blanco and Blake Slatkin, who all worked on “Obsessed.”

“I’m super confident in it,” Rae said. “And the best part is, at the end of the day, I love my music, so I can’t wait to share that with the world because it’s something that I love deeply.”

Rae is also set to make her feature acting debut, starring in Netflix’s “He’s All That,” a gender-swapped remake of the 1999 rom-com “She’s All That,” premiering Aug. 27.