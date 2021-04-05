Adam Leber Forms New Management Company With Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X on the Roster

Veteran artist manager Adam Leber has announced the launch of his new management and media company Rebel (Leber’s name spelled backwards) in partnership with LiveNation.

Under this banner, he will continue to represent longtime clients Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X and Labrinth, among others, for management worldwide. He remains based in Los Angeles

Most recently, Leber has operated as a partner of Maverick, which he co-founded in 2014. Prior, he co-founded ReignDeerEntertainment in 2005 and co-managed Britney Spears, Travis Scott, Aerosmith, will.i.am, Avril Lavigne, and Fifth Harmony, among others.

Leber commented, “This is a new chapter for me. It’s exciting to kick off this era and work towards building an artist-first and development-centric haven for career superstars with a focus on the future of music and technology. I’d like to thank my previous partners and colleagues for all of their belief and support over the years at Maverick.”

Beyond his work in music, Leber oversees a multimillion-dollar fund centered on consumer goods and technology with a portfolio consisting of over 50 companies. He was an early investor in Uber, Everlane, Airbnb, Acorns, Stance, and Hyperloop. In 2019, he became Music Supervisor for the HBO original series “Euphoria” and garnered a 2020 Emmy Award nomination in the category of Outstanding Music Supervision.

He is on the board of Miley Cyrus’s nonprofit Happy Hippie Foundation and helped organize the March for Our Lives protests against gun violence throughout 2018.