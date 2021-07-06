Adam Lambert, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Join Los Angeles LGBT Center Telethon on KTLA (EXCLUSIVE)

The Los Angeles LGBT Center will host its second annual live Love in Action telethon on Aug. 14. The star-studded lineup includes Adam Lambert, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Manila Luzon.

“LGBTQ people have been disproportionally impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the work to build back amid the full reopening of California is just beginning. The dollars donated during our first telethon in September were put to use the very next day, and we are asking for your support again to help the most vulnerable people in our community,” center CEO Lorri L. Jean said in a statement. “No one was spared from the havoc and grief caused by the pandemic. While that battle continues, our community has always risen to the occasion to meet adversity and crisis with hope and compassion. With your support, I know that the center will be there once again for those who need us the most.”

The two-hour event will be hosted by Jane Lynch and KTLA 5 news anchor Cher Calvin.

Last year’s inaugural telethon raised $1.3 million. “I was immensely proud to be a part of helping the center raise more than one million dollars last year to help our community during this pandemic! The center is a prime example of how an organization takes care of its community through any crisis, and that’s why I am more than ready to co-host Love in Action again,” said Lynch.

Calvin added, “Although the masks are now off and we can all see each other’s faces, we should also remember those whom we don’t see out in our community seeking help from the center, whether it be the youth who need a place that understands and guides them or those who need shelter and a little assistance to get back on their feet.”

Presenting Sponsors are The Ariadne Getty Foundation and Glamazon L.A./Amazon’s LGBTQ+ Affinity Group; Platinum sponsors are Tito’s Handmade Vodka, U.S. Bank, and WarnerMedia; and the official airline sponsor is American Airlines.

Love in Action broadcasts live 7-9 p.m. PT on Aug. 14 on KTLA 5. It will also stream on KTLA+.