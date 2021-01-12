Adam Lambert to Perform Special Birthday Concert on Jan. 29

During what would be Grammy Week in a different world, Adam Lambert is set to perform a special show on his birthday, to be livestreamed globally on January 29 from the Roxy Theatre on Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip. “Adam Lambert Live” is presented by NoCap and will see the artist perform songs from his latest album “Velvet” and more.

Two live performances will take place and be livestreamed worldwide at 12pm PT and later at 7pm PT to allow for global viewing. Tickets are on sale now (priced at $18.50) and are available to purchase at https://nocap.show/adamlambert.

“I’m so excited to be putting on a show for my fans worldwide,” Lambert said. “Live performance has always and will always be at the heart of what I do, so I’m so happy we’ve found a way for it to persist safely in place of my cancelled Las Vegas residency and European tour. The show will be a real celebration, with new songs from Velvet plus plenty of our older favourites, and some brand-new surprises. I look forward to the party we all deserve from wherever in the world you may be!”

“Velvet,” released last spring, includes the songs “Superpower,” “Roses” (featuring Nile Rodgers) and title track.

Lambert was due to perform a five-date Las Vegas residency at the Venetian last spring and The Velvet Tour in Europe (including London’s Wembley Arena) in the autumn, but these were called off due to Covid-19. Further global dates with Queen (Queen + Adam Lambert) on The Rhapsody Tour were postponed until 2021.