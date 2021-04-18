Academy of Country Music Awards 2021: How to Watch

The Academy of Country Music Awards show is airing Sunday night. Come back here for a complete list of winners as the telecast proceeds.
To watch the show live, tune in to CBS at 8 p.m. on the east coast or 7 in the central time zone, including Nashville, host city for the telecast. On the west coast, it will air with a three-hour delay at 8 p.m PT.
With a valid cable log-in, you can also watch the show via livestream on CBS.com or the CBS app.
If you don’t have cable, it can be streamed via the Paramount Plus app. Monthly subscriptions begin at $5.99, but if you’re interested in trying it out for free to watch the ACMs, you can sign up for a free trial here.
The show can also be seen on subscription streaming apps that offer CBS programming, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV and AT&T TV NOW.
Next-day viewing will be limited to Paramount Plus and the CBS website.
The ACM Awards are being co-hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton. To read Variety’s interview with Guyton, click here. ACM CEO Damon Whiteside offered Variety a preview of what to expect from the show, both as a TV viewer and inside the house; read that story here.
Performers include Kenny Chesney, Maren Morris, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton, Little Big Town, Kane Brown, Brothers Osborne, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Alan Jackson, Carly Pearce, Chris Young, Jack Ingram, Lee Brice, Ryan Hurd, Elle King, CeCe Winans, Jon Randall and the War and Treaty. (Luke Bryan was also slated to perform but has bowed out because of the COVID-19 diagnosis that also sidelined him from “American Idol” last week.)
A full list of nominations (with winners that have already been declared in bold):
Entertainer of the Year
- Luke Bryan
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
Female Artist of the Year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Maren Morris
- Carly Pearce
Male Artist of the Year
- Dierks Bentley
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Old Dominion
- The Cadillac Three
- The Highwomen
New Female Artist of the Year
- Ingrid Andress
- Tenille Arts
- WINNER: Gabby Barrett
- Mickey Guyton
- Caylee Hammack
New Male Artist of the Year
- WINNER: Jimmie Allen
- Travis Denning
- HARDY
- Cody Johnson
- Parker McCollum
Album of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
- Born Here Live Here Die Here – Luke Bryan
- Mixtape Vol. 1 – Kane Brown
- Never Will – Ashley McBryde
- Skeletons – Brothers Osborne
- Starting Over – Chris Stapleton
-
Single of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
- Bluebird – Miranda Lambert
- I Hope – Gabby Barrett
- I Hope You’re Happy Now – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice
- More Hearts Than Mine – Ingrid Andress
- The Bones – Maren Morris
Song of the Year
- Bluebird – Miranda Lambert
- One Night Standards – Ashley McBryde
- Some People Do – Old Dominion
- Starting Over – Chris Stapleton
- The Bones – Maren Morris
Video of the Year
- Better Than We Found It – Maren Morris
- Bluebird – Miranda Lambert
- Gone – Dierks Bentley
- Hallelujah – Carrie Underwood and John Legend
- WINNER: Worldwide Beautiful – Kane Brown
Songwriter of the Year* (Off Camera Award)
- Ashley Gorley
- Michael Hardy
- Hillary Lindsey
- Shane McAnally
- Josh Osborne
Music Event of the Year
- Be A Light – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
- Does To Me – Luke Combs featuring Eric Church
- WINNER: I Hope You’re Happy Now – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice
- Nobody But You – Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani
- One Beer – HARDY featuring Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson
- One Too Many – Keith Urban, P!nk