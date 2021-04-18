Academy of Country Music Awards 2021: How to Watch

The Academy of Country Music Awards show is airing Sunday night. Come back here for a complete list of winners as the telecast proceeds.

To watch the show live, tune in to CBS at 8 p.m. on the east coast or 7 in the central time zone, including Nashville, host city for the telecast. On the west coast, it will air with a three-hour delay at 8 p.m PT.

With a valid cable log-in, you can also watch the show via livestream on CBS.com or the CBS app.

If you don’t have cable, it can be streamed via the Paramount Plus app. Monthly subscriptions begin at $5.99, but if you’re interested in trying it out for free to watch the ACMs, you can sign up for a free trial here.

The show can also be seen on subscription streaming apps that offer CBS programming, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV and AT&T TV NOW.

Next-day viewing will be limited to Paramount Plus and the CBS website.

The ACM Awards are being co-hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton. To read Variety’s interview with Guyton, click here. ACM CEO Damon Whiteside offered Variety a preview of what to expect from the show, both as a TV viewer and inside the house; read that story here.

Performers include Kenny Chesney, Maren Morris, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton, Little Big Town, Kane Brown, Brothers Osborne, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Alan Jackson, Carly Pearce, Chris Young, Jack Ingram, Lee Brice, Ryan Hurd, Elle King, CeCe Winans, Jon Randall and the War and Treaty. (Luke Bryan was also slated to perform but has bowed out because of the COVID-19 diagnosis that also sidelined him from “American Idol” last week.)

A full list of nominations (with winners that have already been declared in bold):

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

The Highwomen

New Female Artist of the Year

Ingrid Andress

Tenille Arts

WINNER: Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

Caylee Hammack

New Male Artist of the Year

WINNER: Jimmie Allen

Travis Denning

HARDY

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Album of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Born Here Live Here Die Here – Luke Bryan

Mixtape Vol. 1 – Kane Brown

Never Will – Ashley McBryde

Skeletons – Brothers Osborne

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton



Single of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Bluebird – Miranda Lambert

I Hope – Gabby Barrett

I Hope You’re Happy Now – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice

More Hearts Than Mine – Ingrid Andress

The Bones – Maren Morris

Song of the Year

Bluebird – Miranda Lambert

One Night Standards – Ashley McBryde

Some People Do – Old Dominion

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton

The Bones – Maren Morris

Video of the Year

Better Than We Found It – Maren Morris

Bluebird – Miranda Lambert

Gone – Dierks Bentley

Hallelujah – Carrie Underwood and John Legend

WINNER: Worldwide Beautiful – Kane Brown

Songwriter of the Year* (Off Camera Award)

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year