Hollywood Remembers 9/11: Bruce Springsteen Performs at 20th Anniversary Memorial as Mariah Carey, Reese Witherspoon Post Twitter Tributes

On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, Bruce Springsteen gave an emotional live performance of “I’ll See You in My Dreams” at the 9/11 memorial in New York City.

Before the performance, Springsteen gave a speech remembering the nearly 3,000 people who died. “May God bless our fallen brothers and sisters, their families, their friends and their loved ones,” he said. After the singer performed, there was a moment of silence at 9:03 a.m. to mark when United Airlines Flight 175 crashed into the south tower of the World Trade Center.

When Springsteen and the E Street Band’s album, “The Rising,” was released in 2002, Springsteen spoke to Nightline to talk about how the Sept. 11 attacks inspired it. “One of the most powerful images of the 11th, that I’d read in the paper, some of the people coming down were talking about emergency workers who were ascending,” Springsteen said. “The idea of those guys going up the stairs, up the stairs ascending, ascending. I mean you could be ascending up a smoky staircase, you could be in the afterlife, moving on.”

Alongside Springsteen, other world leaders and celebrities commemorated the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Former president George W. Bush spoke at a memorial service in Shanksville, Penn., speaking on national unity post-9/11.

“In the weeks and months following the 9/11 attacks, I was proud to lead an amazing, resilient, united people,” the former president said. “When it comes to uniting America, those days seem distant from our own. Malign force seems at work in our common life, that turns every disagreement into an argument, and every argument into a clash of cultures. So much of our politics has become a naked appeal to anger, fear and resentment. That leaves us worried about our nation and our future together. I come without explanations or solutions. I can only tell you what I’ve seen. On America’s day of trial and grief, I saw millions of people instinctively grab four a neighbor’s hand, and rally to a cause for one another.”

Vice President Kamala Harris also touched on national unity in her speech in Shanksville, saying: “In a time of outright terror, we turned toward each other. In the face of a stranger, we saw a neighbor and a friend.”

Mariah Carey took to Twitter to speak on the anniversary of the terror attacks. “On this anniversary of 9/11, I find myself remembering the shock and anguish we all experienced with painfully deep sadness. Vivid images of the skyline I grew up loving so much, suddenly changed forever,” Carey said.

She later continued the post in a thread, writing: “Still astonished by how many innocent people were lost in an instant, gone forever but never to be forgotten. Thinking of all the families still mourning their loved ones 20 years after that devastating and tragic moment in our history. #NeverForget.”

Reese Witherspoon also posted on Twitter, writing: “My prayers go out to all the families that lost their loved ones on this day 20 years ago. We will #neverforget. Forever in our hearts.”

Former president Barack Obama made an official statement on the anniversary, writing: “Today we honor the nearly 3,000 men, women and children who died on September 11, 200, and the heroes who have always run towards danger to do what’s right. Let’s never forget that day, and let’s never take them for granted.”

Jennifer Hudson added, “It’s been 20 years and we will never forget. Join me in praying for the loved ones of all those we lost. #NeverForget.”

Octavia Spencer shared an image on Instagram, asking her followers: “Where were you that morning?”

Patti Smith also posted a poem on Instagram in remembrance of 9/11.

Viola Davis wrote, “Will never forget this day. Will never forget the lives we lost. Sending love and prayers to the families and loved ones of the fallen.”

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean thanked the heroes, writing: “Sending all my love to those we lost 20 years ago and their families who still mourn. Alongside all of the pain and loss we can also celebrate the many heroes who were born that day. Hold your loved ones a little tighter tonight. #NeverForget.”

The official “Sesame Street” Twitter account wrote: “20 years ago, the city we love showed its resilience, strength and hope. To everyone affected on that day or in its aftermath, wherever you are, we are here for you. #NeverForget.”