‘50 States of Music’ Website Goes State by State in Detailing Music’s Contribution to the U.S. Economy

Detailing music’s pulse throughout the country, the new website “50 States of Music” certifies the industry’s cultural and economic impact on the United States, collecting regional figures on everything from how much music contributes to each state’s GDP to how many songwriters, royalty recipients and live venues there are in every state.

“Music is everywhere and always with us in a 24/7 world that grows more digital every day,” the “50 States of Music” website introduction says. “And it’s in every stat — creating jobs, sustaining communities and boosting local economies from coast to coast.” Visit the website here.

Put together by Hardin Bourke Entertainment, the collaborative effort includes figures provided by the American Association of Independent Music, ASCAP, BMI, Global Music Rights, the National Independent Venues Association, the National Music Publishers Association, the Recording Industry Association of America, SAG-AFTRA, SESAC and SoundExchange.

In sum, the music industry contributes $170 billion to the U.S.’s economy. It supports 2.47 million jobs, 1.45 million songwriters and over 230,000 music establishments. “50 States of Music” proves music’s value just as the country hits its one-year pandemic mark.

Over 430,000 jobs and 70,000 music establishments are in California alone, home to the industry’s Los Angeles epicenter. Still, the website makes it clear that music is key to all states’ functioning economy. For example, it contributes $1.6 billion in economic output to Arizona. Even a less populous state like South Dakota has music bringing in over $250 million to the state GDP, with Delaware benefitting from music to the tune of $165.5 million.

In December, Pollstar reported that the global live events industry lost $30 billion in 2020 as a result of COVID-19. It took Congress until the end of 2020 to direct relief to independent music venues via the Save Our Stages act

Recently, a number of major live-event entertainment organizations officially offered President Joe Biden their venues, staff and expertise for the COVID-19 vaccination effort.

“These organizations can design, deliver, and manage the infrastructure as well as the people needed to staff them. We have been closed for nearly one full year to protect public health,” the orgs’ letter said. “Please let us now go to work to protect public health. We share your goal to get America back to work, school and in gathering places of all kinds quickly and safely.”