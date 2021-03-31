Rapper 21 Savage Set to Executive-Produce Music for ‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In what feels like a no-brainer collaboration, 21 Savage is set to executive-produce the music for the upcoming “Spiral: From the Book of Saw,” the next movie in the rebooted “Saw” franchise. The news comes on the heels of a new trailer for the Chris Rock-produced film, featuring snippets of the rapper’s new single, “Spiral,” as its soundtrack.

The song “Spiral” echoes throughout the new trailer, setting a dark tone for the movie as the rapper’s menacing cadence pairs perfectly with shots of detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks, played by Rock, and his police veteran father, played by Samuel L. Jackson, getting toyed with by the sadistic Jigsaw. “Spiral: From the Book of Saw” marks the ninth installment in the storied horror franchise and features Banks and Co. attempting to ward off an evil imposter who is replicating the killer Jigsaw’s dark murder contraptions and scenarios. One shot in the trailer depicts Banks being forced to saw off his limb to free himself, a direct call-back to the iconic sequence from the original “Saw,” film where Cary Elwes’ character takes similar action.

21 Savage has been known to use horror movie aesthetics in much of his music and cover art. The Atlanta rapper even drafted Morgan Freeman to narrate parts of his last album, “Savage Mode 2.”

This latest collaboration with the film franchise feels like a match made in hell, pairing Savage’s ear for ominous beats with the sort of nerve-jolting “Saw” sonics that should play well on screen.

After several pushbacks due to the coronavirus pandemic, “Spiral: From the Book of Saw” is now set to premiere theatrically on May 14, 2021.

Watch the new trailer below: