Glastonbury Music Festival Scraps September Event

Glastonbury has scrapped plans for its mini-concert in September.

Emily Eavis, co-organizer of the iconic U.K. music festival, confirmed in an Instagram post on Tuesday that a planned fall event, which was set to run mid-September, has been called off due to “a number of reasons.”

“We’re putting all of our energy into the campsite for now!” said Eavis, who posted a photo of the Pilton farm that hosts one of the world’s most well-known music events.

The June festival, known simply as “Glasto” in the U.K., was canceled for a second year running in late January, with organizers noting that “in spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year.”

At the time, the U.K. was in the middle of its third lockdown, which came to an end only in April.

In May, organizers received approval from their local council for a one-day event in September for up to 50,000 people (around a quarter of the usual 200,000 hosted at Glastonbury). Eavis said at the time that the gathering would be a larger version of the fall Pilton Party concert that organizers normally hold every year as a “thank you” for the local area.

It’s unclear why the September concert has been called off, but it could be due to growing fears about COVID restrictions in the fall. Currently, the U.K. is facing another sharp rise in cases despite going through with its so-called “Freedom Day” on July 19, which did away with limits on socializing and social distancing.

On July 20, 46,558 people had tested positive for COVID-19.