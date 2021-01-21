Glastonbury Music Festival Called Off For Second Year Due to Coronavirus

Organizers of the U.K.’s biggest music event, Glastonbury, have canceled the summer festival for a second consecutive year due to the pandemic.

The festival normally takes place in June, but faced with continued uncertainty about the state of the U.K.’s precarious handle on the pandemic, festival founder Michael Eavis and daughter Emily Eavis have pulled the plug on what would have been the belated 50th edition of the iconic music festival.

Below is the update posted by the festival on Thursday:

“With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us. In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down.

As with last year, we would like to offer all those who secured a ticket in October 2019 the opportunity to roll their £50 deposit over to next year, and guarantee the chance to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2022. We are very appreciative of the faith and trust placed in us by those of you with deposits, and we are very confident we can deliver something really special for us all in 2022!

We thank you for your incredible continued support and let’s look forward to better times ahead.”

