Eurovision 2021: BBC Readies U.K. Coverage Led by Graham Norton

The BBC is gearing up for this year’s “Eurovision Song Contest,” with Graham Norton set to return alongside Chelcee Grimes, Rylan Clark-Neal and Scott Mills.

Produced by BBC Studios, “Eurovision” semi-finals will air on May 18 and 20 on BBC Four, while the grand final is set for May 22. This year’s awards will be held out of Rotterdam, which would have hosted the 2020 event prior to its cancellation due to the pandemic.

Norton — who marks his 12th “Eurovision” hosting gig — will be commentating on the popular program live from Rotterdam. Meanwhile, Grimes, Clark-Neal and Mills will be in London.

Actress and singer Amanda Holden will be the “Eurovision” spokesperson, delivering the results of the U.K. professional jury vote live from London. She follows in the footsteps of Nigella Lawson, Mel Giedroyc, Richard Osman, Alex Jones, Cheryl Baker, Katrina Leskanich from Katrina & The Waves, and Lorraine Kelly.

The last “Eurovision Song Contest” grand final to be broadcast on BBC One in 2019 was the most watched music program on the BBC that year.

Representing the U.K. this year is multi-platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter James Newman, who goes to Rotterdam with his single “Embers,” released by BMG.

Norton said: “I’m so excited for ‘Eurovision’ to return, after the past year we’ve had it’s exactly the kind of joy the world needs. The U.K. have a great entry with James Newman and ‘Embers’, it’s a banger and represents everything that Eurovision is. It’s arguably the best night of the year and I can’t wait — bring it on!”

The BBC’s “Eurovision” coverage is a BBC Studios production, commissioned by Kate Phillips, director of entertainment. Executive producer and head of delegation is Andrew Cartmell, and the series producer and assistant head of delegation is Lee Smithurst. Suzy Lamb is the managing director for BBC Studios Entertainment and Music and Mel Balac is creative director. The commissioning editor for the BBC is Rachel Ashdown.