Elton John Postpones European Leg of ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour to 2023 Due to Physical Condition

Pop icon Elton John has postponed his keenly anticipated “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour across the Europe and the U.K. to 2023.

The popular performer released a statement on social media on Thursday revealing the postponement.

“At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since,” John tweeted. “Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving. I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications. I will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain.”

John, however, will participate in the Global Citizen event on Sept. 25, as “I don’t want to let a charity down. Being just five songs it’s a very different physical undertaking to the demands of playing for close to three hours every night on tour and travelling overnight between countries.”

John’s U.S. tour will resume after his operation in New Orleans in January 2022.

“I know how patient my incredible fans have been since Covid halted touring last year, and it breaks my heart to keep you waiting any longer,” John wrote. “I completely feel your frustrations after the year we’ve had. I promise you this – the shows will return to the road next year and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait.”

Apart from the U.K., the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour has playdates in Finland, Denmark, Sweden, France, Belgium and Norway.