×

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Coachella 2022 Has Its Third Headliner: Swedish House Mafia

BTS, Justin Bieber Lead MTV EMA Nominations

BTS Justin Bieber
Big Hit / AP

Justin Bieber is the frontrunner at the 2021 MTV EMAs (Europe Music Awards) with eight nominations, while Korean phenomenon BTS are nominated in the best pop, best group, biggest fans and best K-Pop categories.

Bieber’s nods include best artist, best pop, two best song nominations for his hits “Peaches,” featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon and “STAY” with The Kid LAROI, best video for “Peaches,” best collaboration alongside The Kid LAROI and biggest fans. Doja Cat and Lil Nas X have six nods each across best song, best video and best collaboration. Superstar Ed Sheeran and EMA newcomers Olivia Rodrigo and The Kid LAROI have five nominations each.

The 2021 MTV EMAs will take place as planned at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, in solidarity with the country’s marginalized LGBTQ+ community and broadcast live on MTV channels in 180 countries on Nov. 14.

2021 MTV EMA NOMINEES

Best Artist

Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd

Best Pop

BTS
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo

Best Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
Justin Bieber – “Peaches” ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO” (Call Me By Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – “STAY”

Best Video

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
Justin Bieber – “Peaches” ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO” (Call Me By Your Name)
Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”
Taylor Swift – “willow”

Best Collaboration

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – “GIRL LIKE ME”
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – “STAY”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears” (Remix)

Best New

Giveon
Griff
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Saweetie
The Kid LAROI

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Joel Corry
Marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia

Best Rock

Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
Måneskin
The Killers

Best Alternative

Halsey
Lorde
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
WILLOW
YUNGBLUD

Best Latin

Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Maluma
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Shakira

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop

BTS
LISA
Monsta X
NCT 127
ROSÉ
TWICE

Best Group

BTS
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic

Best Push

24KGoldn
Fousheé
girl in red
Griff
JC Stewart
JXDN
Latto
Madison Beer
Olivia Rodrigo
Remi Wolf
SAINt JHN
The Kid LAROI

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift

Video for Good

Billie Eilish – “Your Power”
Demi Lovato – “Dancing With The Devil”
girl in red – “Serotonin”
H.E.R. – “Fight For You”
Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”
Lil Nas X – “MONTERO” (Call Me By Your Name)

Best U.S. Act

Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad