Brit Awards: Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dave and Little Simz Lead 2022 Nominations

The Brit Awards, one of Britain’s biggest music events, have unveiled their 2022 nominees, with the likes of ABBA, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Måneskin and Olivia Rodrigo up for awards.
Adele and Ed Sheeran picked up four nominations apiece with both getting nods for album of the year, artist of the year, best pop/R&B act and song of the year. Also scoring four nominations were British rapper Dave (album and artist of the year, best hip hop/rap/grime act and song of the year) and British singer-rapper Little Simz (album and artist of the year, best new artist and best hip hop/rap/grime act).
“Good 4 U” singer Olivia Rodrigo has been nominated for international artist and song of the year awards, while ABBA is up for international group of the year and Italian glam rock band Måneskin — the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest winners — received nods for international group and song of the year.
The awards courted controversy this fall after revealing plans to drop gendered categories and institute just single best British artist and best international artist awards. The rule change prompted concerns that female artists, many of whom are already at a disadvantage in a male-dominated industry, are more likely to miss out on awards.
For two years running the best song category, which is chosen from a shortlist of 10 nominees, has only fielded one female lead artist on a track: Dua Lipa in 2021 and Mabel in 2020. And in 2020, two supposedly gender neutral award categories — best group and best album — didn’t nominate a single female artist.
One vocal critic for the move was Queen’s Brian May, who said the decision had been “made without a lot of thought.”
“I don’t know what the long-term consequences are,” May said. “A lot of things work quite well and can be left alone. I think some things need to go back.”
In a statement, Brit Awards organizers — under the new leadership of Polydor co-president Tom March — said the change was made to celebrate “artists solely for their music and work, rather than how they choose to identify or as others may see them, as part of the Brits’ commitment to evolving the show to be as inclusive and as relevant as possible.”
Last year’s Brit Awards, held in May, were one of the first major live events to take place in Britain amid the pandemic, carried out as part of a government pilot project for live events.
This year’s awards will be held on Feb. 8.
FULL LIST OF NOMINEES:
Mastercard Album of the Year
Adele – 30
Dave – We’re All Alone In This Together
Ed Sheeran – =
Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under
Artist of the Year in association with YouTube Shorts
Adele
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Little Simz
Sam Fender
Best Pop/R&B Act
Adele
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Griff
Joy Crookes
Best Dance Act
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again..
Joel Corry
RAYE
International Group of the Year
ABBA
BTS
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
The War On Drugs
International Artist of the Year
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Best New Artist
Central Cee
Griff
Joy Crookes
Little Simz
Self Esteem
Best Rock/Alternative Act
Coldplay
Glass Animals
Sam Fender
Tom Grennan
Wolf Alice
Best Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Act
AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Little Simz
Song of the Year with Mastercard
A1 & J1 – Latest Trends
Adele – Easy On Me
Anne-Marie, KSI, Digital Farm Animals – Don’t Play
Becky Hill & David Guetta – Remember
Central Cee – Obsessed With You
Dave ft Stormzy – Clash
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)
Glass Animals – Heat Waves
Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta – BED
KSI – Holiday
Nathan Evans, 220Kid, Billen Ted – Wellerman
Riton x Nightcrawlers Ft Mufasa & Hypeman – Friday (Dopamine Re-Edit)
Tion Wayne & Russ Millions – Body
Tom Grennan – Little Bit Of Love
International Song of the Year
ATB, Topic, A7S – Your Love (9PM)
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Ckay – love nwantiti (ah ah ah)
Doja Cat ft SZA – Kiss Me More
Drake ft Lil Baby – Girls Want Girls
Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix – Heartbreak Anthem
Jonasu – Black Magic
Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – STAY
Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil Tijay & 6LACK – Calling My Phone
Maneskin – I Wanna Be Your Slave
Olivia Rodrigo – good 4 u
Polo G – Rapstar
Tiesto – The Business
The Weeknd – Save Your Tears
Best Group
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Little Mix
London Grammar
Wolf Alice