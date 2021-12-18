Brit Awards: Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dave and Little Simz Lead 2022 Nominations

The Brit Awards, one of Britain’s biggest music events, have unveiled their 2022 nominees, with the likes of ABBA, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Måneskin and Olivia Rodrigo up for awards.

Adele and Ed Sheeran picked up four nominations apiece with both getting nods for album of the year, artist of the year, best pop/R&B act and song of the year. Also scoring four nominations were British rapper Dave (album and artist of the year, best hip hop/rap/grime act and song of the year) and British singer-rapper Little Simz (album and artist of the year, best new artist and best hip hop/rap/grime act).

“Good 4 U” singer Olivia Rodrigo has been nominated for international artist and song of the year awards, while ABBA is up for international group of the year and Italian glam rock band Måneskin — the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest winners — received nods for international group and song of the year.

The awards courted controversy this fall after revealing plans to drop gendered categories and institute just single best British artist and best international artist awards. The rule change prompted concerns that female artists, many of whom are already at a disadvantage in a male-dominated industry, are more likely to miss out on awards.

For two years running the best song category, which is chosen from a shortlist of 10 nominees, has only fielded one female lead artist on a track: Dua Lipa in 2021 and Mabel in 2020. And in 2020, two supposedly gender neutral award categories — best group and best album — didn’t nominate a single female artist.

One vocal critic for the move was Queen’s Brian May, who said the decision had been “made without a lot of thought.”

“I don’t know what the long-term consequences are,” May said. “A lot of things work quite well and can be left alone. I think some things need to go back.”

In a statement, Brit Awards organizers — under the new leadership of Polydor co-president Tom March — said the change was made to celebrate “artists solely for their music and work, rather than how they choose to identify or as others may see them, as part of the Brits’ commitment to evolving the show to be as inclusive and as relevant as possible.”

Last year’s Brit Awards, held in May, were one of the first major live events to take place in Britain amid the pandemic, carried out as part of a government pilot project for live events.

This year’s awards will be held on Feb. 8.

FULL LIST OF NOMINEES:

Mastercard Album of the Year

Adele – 30

Dave – We’re All Alone In This Together

Ed Sheeran – =

Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

Artist of the Year in association with YouTube Shorts

Adele

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

Best Pop/R&B Act

Adele

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

Best Dance Act

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again..

Joel Corry

RAYE

International Group of the Year

ABBA

BTS

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

The War On Drugs

International Artist of the Year

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Best New Artist

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz

Self Esteem

Best Rock/Alternative Act

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Sam Fender

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

Best Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Act

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Song of the Year with Mastercard

A1 & J1 – Latest Trends

Adele – Easy On Me

Anne-Marie, KSI, Digital Farm Animals – Don’t Play

Becky Hill & David Guetta – Remember

Central Cee – Obsessed With You

Dave ft Stormzy – Clash

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)

Glass Animals – Heat Waves

Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta – BED

KSI – Holiday

Nathan Evans, 220Kid, Billen Ted – Wellerman

Riton x Nightcrawlers Ft Mufasa & Hypeman – Friday (Dopamine Re-Edit)

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions – Body

Tom Grennan – Little Bit Of Love

International Song of the Year

ATB, Topic, A7S – Your Love (9PM)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Ckay – love nwantiti (ah ah ah)

Doja Cat ft SZA – Kiss Me More

Drake ft Lil Baby – Girls Want Girls

Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix – Heartbreak Anthem

Jonasu – Black Magic

Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – STAY

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil Tijay & 6LACK – Calling My Phone

Maneskin – I Wanna Be Your Slave

Olivia Rodrigo – good 4 u

Polo G – Rapstar

Tiesto – The Business

The Weeknd – Save Your Tears

Best Group

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Wolf Alice